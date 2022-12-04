Abu Dhabi T10: MS Dhoni to play in T10 league? The latest news revealed

Abu Dhabi T10 has become the latest cricketing sensation in the fray. The franchise-based tournament in UAE is slowly strengthening its grips and it is set to improve further in the coming years.

Players like Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Suresh Raina, Alex Hales and others have played this year's edition as it beckons many more to get involved in the coming years. Indian players are not allowed to play in the foreign leagues while they are still active in India, but a retired player is allowed to take part in the foreign leagues, as it happened with Suresh Raina this year, and news says Robin Uthappa is set to play it next year.

But will former India captain MS Dhoni take part? Is there any chance of captain cool creating a desert storm? Well, we may get the answer soon, as per the T10 league chairman Shaji Mulk.

Shaji Mulk says they will approach MS Dhoni to play in the T10 league once he retires from the national circuits, like IPL. Dhoni retired from international cricket but still plays as the captain of Chennai Super Kings.