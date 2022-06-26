Ahmed Shahzad alleges senior and former Pakistan Cricketers are jealous of others success

Karachi, June 26: Out-of-favour Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has claimed that several senior players in the Pakistan side are jealous of others' success. Shehzad - who made his international debut at the age of 17 - was termed as the next big thing in Pakistan cricket in his early years but the right-handed batsman failed to live up to the expectations.

Citing the example of Virat Kohli, the opening batsman from Faislabad said MS Dhoni backed Kohli to the hilt, and the Delhi cricketer delivered to become a modern-day great. Shehzad last played for Pakistan way back in 2016 and then coach Waqar Younis had advised him to go back to domestic cricket and perform.

Shehzad told Cricket Pakistan, "I have said this before and I will say it again, Kohli's career picked off amazingly because he found MS Dhoni but unfortunately, here in Pakistan, your own people cannot stand your success. Our own senior players and ex-cricketers cannot digest seeing someone succeed in the cricketing world, which is unfortunate for Pakistan cricket."

"Kohli's been struggling for form for the past two years, I was cast aside after two matches. I was told to perform in the Faisalabad tournament and I was the highest score there but still, I was not handed another chance," Shehzad added.

When asked about the remarks made by Waqar Younis, the 30-year-old cricketer said: "I have not seen the report myself but a PCB official told me that these remarks have been said regarding me. But I believe that these things should be discussed face-to-face and I am ready to take on that challenge. Then we will see who is right and who is wrong."

"Maybe I have more things to say and I might even have a bigger reach than them but I opt to stay quiet because you need to live up to your own standards. But their words hurt my career, especially since I was not allowed to present my case," he added.

He also said that it was a deliberate move to sideline him by associating his name with Umar Akmal.

"Some of my teammates tried to associate my name with Umar Akmal by planning to give a negative impression regarding me," said Shehzad.