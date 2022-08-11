Arjun Tendulkar leaves Mumbai; to play for Goa in the 2022-23 India domestic season

Mumbai, August 11: Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, will leave Mumbai and will play for Goa in the upcoming Indian domestic season, set to begin in September with the Duleep Trophy.

Arjun, a 22-year-old left-arm pacer, who has also been a part of Mumbai Indians in the IPL, played two T20s for Mumbai, during the 2020-21 edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, against Haryana and Puducherry.

It has been learnt that Arjun has already applied for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from his home association Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

“Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career," SRT Sports Management said in a statement.

Tendulkar played two unofficial Tests for the India Under-19s against Sri Lanka Under-19s three summers ago, and has featured in Mumbai's probables list for the white-ball leg of the domestic season.

He was also recently part of Mumbai Indians' developmental squad, which played T20 games in England. The likes of Kumar Kartikeya and Dewald Brevis were also part of that squad, which played against English club sides and both of them were very impressive.

But, for Arjun, the biggest disappointment has reportedly been being dropped from the Mumbai squad this season without being given a chance to prove his mettle.

Goa Cricket Association (GCA) president Suraj Lotlikar said Arjun is expected to be considered among the state's pre-season probables.

“We have been looking out for left-hand bowling talent and also to add players to the middle order with multiple skills. In this context, we invited Arjun Tendulkar to join the Goa side.

“We will be playing pre-season trial matches (white ball) and he will be playing in those games. The selectors will then take a call based on his performance," Lotlikar told PTI.