Arrested without bail for alleged sexual assault, Danushka Gunathilaka to appear in court on Nov. 7

Sydney, Nov. 6: In an unpleasant turn of events, Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested in Sydney on Sunday morning over alleged charges of rape.

After failing to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, the Lankan team flew back home on Sunday, without Gunathilaka.

As per reports, the 31-year-old Lankan batter was arrested from the team hotel and taken to Sydney City police station in the wee hours of Sunday morning. The cricketer was picked up following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a 29-year-old woman on November 2.

The New South Wales police statement read, "The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022. As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday.

"Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, shortyly before 1am today (Sunday 6 November 2022). He was taken to Sydney City Police Station and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The Sri Lankan national was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court via AVL (audio visual links) today."

As reported in ESPNCricinfo, the Sri Lanka cricket board later issued a statement after the news hit the headlines. In the statement, SLC said, "Sri Lanka Cricket confirms that it was notified by the ICC that player Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested on the allegations of sexual assault of a woman in Sydney, and Mr. Gunathilaka is due to appear in court tomorrow (7 November 2022)."

The statement further said, "SLC will closely monitor the proceedings in court and, in consultation with the ICC, will expeditiously initiate a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against the player if found guilty."

The left-handed batter had played against Namibia in the first round match, but was later ruled out of the tournament due to injury. He was replaced in the team, but still remained with the Lankan team in Australia. The team qualified for the Super 12 stage, but failed to make it to the semifinals. Lanka lost to England in their final Super 12 match and then the team headed home without the player. The team finished fourth in Group 1.