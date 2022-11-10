India T20 transition to kick off soon, Hardik Pandya looked as a long-term captaincy option: BCCI Source

Adelaide, Nov 10: Team India's shambolic exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 is likely to make way for a much-needed transition to their side as well as their approach in the shortest format of the game. A dominant England routed Rohit Sharma-led side by 10 wickets in the semi-final and entered the final of the showpiece event.

It was India's lack of intent in the knockout game which stunned all and experts are of the view that the team's outdated approach was the prime reason for this defeat. Many believe that it should compel the team management to clean its Augean stable in the days to come blood in fresh talents.

As per reports, senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin et al will be focussing more on the ODIs, keeping the ODI World Cup in mind, which will enable the T20I side to witness a sea change in the next couple of years before the next T20 WC.

As per a PTI report, a BCCI source informed that the likes of Rohit, Virat and Ashwin will be gradually eased out, as the board will look to form a team for the future.

While it appears that Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik have played their last games in the shortest format, the BCCI will leave it on Kohli and Rohit to decide on their T20I future. As the next T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in 2024 and if those privy to developments are to be believed, there will be a brand new team in place with Hardik Pandya being the long-term captaincy choice.

"The BCCI never asks anyone to retire. It is an individual decision. But yes, with just a handful of T20Is scheduled in 2023, most of the seniors will concentrate on ODIs and Test matches in that cycle," a BCCI source was quoted by PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that for the next one year, the T20Is will take a back seat as India play at least 25 ODIs, going into next year's 50-over World Cup at home. A look at India's FTP calendar shows that till the 50-over World Cup, the team will play only 12 T20Is in form of bilateral events (home and away), starting with three games in New Zealand next week.

With Shubman Gill included in the side and Rishabh Pant (vice-captain for tour) also a keen opener, the grammar of Powerplay batting might change. Not to forget a phenomenally talented Prithvi Shaw, who has been repeatedly ignored in Dravid's stint as coach.

Rohit and Kohli are huge names and the BCCI is likely to leave it up to them to decide about charting the course for the next phase of their careers. Rohit is 35 now and in two years at the age of 37, he is not expected to lead a T20I team in a global meet.

In case of Karthik's role as a designated finisher, it was a short-term arrangement keeping in mind the T20 World Cup. As far as Ashwin is concerned, there was no serious threat perception in minds of the opposition batters during the entire tournament. Three of his six wickets in six games came in the Zimbabwe match and an economy rate of 8.15 was nothing to write home about.

Washington Sundar, who before his plethora of injuries had cemented his place, will now get a longer rope. The only tricky call will be on KL Rahul, whose strike rate of 120.75 was a reflection of everything that was wrong with the Indian team. He is the only opener among top teams, who has played two maiden overs and has failed to get into double digits against any top side (4 vs Pakistan, 9 vs SA, 9 vs England) in big games.

Rahul has failed to change his game despite a lot of criticism and his non-performance has been so glaring that it will be difficult to ignore when the selectors meet to pick a team for a T20 series against Sri Lanka.

(With PTI inputs)