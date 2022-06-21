Ashwin vs England stats: Test bowling, batting records at home and away, at Edgbaston stadium, Birmingham

Mumbai, June 21: R Ashwin is down with Covid-19 and he has not travelled to England for the 'fifth Test’ to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 1.

So, Ashwin is certain to miss the side game at Leicestershire but is expected to join the squad ahead of the Test.

The India squad had left for England on June 16, and Ashwin’s return will also depend on the Covid protocols in both India and England.

Ashwin so far has 442 Test wickets from 86 matches and the absence of the most experienced spinner can impact India’s chances against England, and for that matter any team.

While often Ashwin found it tough to break into India’s playing 11 during overseas Tests because they field 4 fast bowlers and a lone spinner, a spot for which Ravindra Jadeja remained a front-runner in the last few years because of his improved batting.

But at Edgbaston, Ashwin has real chance to be in the playing 11 as the second spinner along with Ravindra Jadeja because Birmingham pitch resembles more of a sub-continent surface in character.

In fact, Ashwin’s best effort as a bowler against England in England came at this venue.

So, here we are giving a detailed look into Ashwin’s Test records — as a bowler and batter — against England.

It touches various contours such as Ashwin’s overall record against England, home and away and at Edgbaston. Take a look.