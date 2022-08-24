Asia Cup 2022: 5 Batsmen Who Can Emerge As The Highest Run-Getter In The UAE

1 Rohit Sharma

The India captain is a vital cog in the team’s white ball establishment. Rohit has played 132 T20Is and is currently the second leading run-getter with 3487 runs and the highest century-maker with 4 hundreds. His strike-rate of 140.26 is the third highest among the top 10 batsmen in T20Is behind David Warner (140.89) and Aaron Finch (145.29). Rohit’s handling of new ball bowlers from opposition ranks will go a long way in determining India’s fortunes in the Asia Cup 2022.

2022 Record: M: 13, Runs: 290, Avg: 24.16

2 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has made some serious progress in the latest ICC T20I ranking zooming in to No 2 position with 805 points and is breathing down the neck of Babar Azam (818 points). Suryakumar has played 23 T20Is for India and made 672 runs at 37.33 and with a phenomenal strike rate of 175 with a 100 and 5 fifties. SKY is a truly 360 degree player with some sensational shots in his arsenal. He is having a wonderful 2022 too as well.

2022 Record: M: 12, Runs: 428, Avg: 38.90.

3 Babar Azam

The Pakistan captain is currently the top T20I batsman in the world. From 74 T20Is, Babar has made 2686 runs at an average of 45.52 and at a strike rate just shy of 130. What makes him an exceptional batsman is his unflappable temperament that is perfectly aligned with produce top class shots around the ground. Babar hardly resorts to fancy shots as those array of pure cricketing shots will suffice for him to score at will.

2022 Record: M: 1, Runs: 66

4 Mohammad Rizwan

The 30-year-old batsman has played 56 T20Is for Pakistan and has scored 1662 runs at a strike rate close to 129 and he remains a handful of batsmen with an average of 50 in T20I cricket, indicating his consistency. Rizwan and Babar Azam have blossomed into a fine alliance in shorter formats in the last couple of years. The Asia Cup 2022 too will be stage for them to showcase that magnificent duet. Rizwan is a perfect foil for Azam as he keeps the pressure of scoring away from the captain and finds his own ways to rack in runs.

Rizwan, who also keeps wickets, had a watershed 2021 and was adjudged the ICC T20 Player of the Year. It was not any surprise because he had scored 1326 runs in 29 matches at an average of 73.66 with 1 century, and he also had 24 dismissals as wicketkeeper to his credit.

2022 Record: M: 1, Runs: 23

5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bit of a late comer to international cricket at 28, Bhanuka has done enough in the last couple of years to make the world sit up and notice him. The left-handed top-order batsman has been an impact figure for Sri Lanka and has made 350 runs from 21 T20Is with a strike rate of 134.61 with 2 fifties. He might have had a tepid 2022 so far in 3 T20Is but Bhanuka can turn it around in Asia Cup 2022. In the IPL 2021, Bhanuka had made 206 runs from 9 matches at a strike rate of 159 for Punjab Kings. He could be a batter to watch out for.