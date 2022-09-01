Asia Cup 2022, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Sanjay Manjrekar picks out key player for both teams in must-win game

Dubai, Sep 2: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes while Bangladesh would need to sort out their batting woes but the team would hope for A-game from their star pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the do-or-die Group B match against Sri Lanka on Thursday (September 1) in the Asia Cup 2022. From Sri Lanka's point of view, he advised skipper Dasun Shanaka to use his key spinner Wanindu Hasaranga at the optimum time.

Bangladesh, the 2018 Asia Cup finalists, find themselves in a tricky situation as Shakib Al Hasan-led side aim to find the better of Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium in order to qualify for the Super 4 stage. Both, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka suffered defeats against Afghanistan and the winner of tonight's match will progress to the Super fours.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Rahman - the left-arm pacer - needs to bounce back and lead the bowling attack in their team's do-or-die contest.

Manjrekar said, "Mustafizur Rahman has to come to the party. He has become a different bowler now. When he arrived on the scene, he was a guy who got some early wickets. He was a wicket-taker. That's the role he has got to play now. In this bowling attack, you see bowlers who will keep the runs down, but who is going to get the wickets? And that's how T20 matches are won. So, I am not sure a personnel change would make much of a difference. I just want 'Fizz' to now become the leader of the pack. The onus on 'Fizz' should be to get wickets rather than be economical."

Meanwhile, as far as Sri Lanka is concerned, Manjrekar advised Dasun Shanaka and Co. to use their leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga at the right time. The Bangladesh batsmen struggled against the likes of Mujeeb ur Rahman in the powerplay while Rashid Khan created havoc for the Tigers in the middle overs. Sri Lanka too have similar bowlers who can exploit the opposition team's weakness with spinners like Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Manjrekar claimed Sri Lanka need to use Hasaranga at a time when the opposition is going after the bowling attack and said, "Wanindu, I think, is good, when the batters are going after him. So, use him at a time when the batting team is under pressure to expedite the run rate, and that's when you bring him because he has got a big heart and is hard to go after. And that's where he gets the wickets."