Asia Cup 2022: Deepak Chahar replaces Avesh Khan for final Super 4 match as Shastri questions Shami exclusion

Dubai, September 8: The selection committee has reportedly named Deepak Chahar as a replacement for Avesh Khan for Team India's final Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 fixture against Afghanistan.

As per reports from PTI, Avesh Khan is recovering from an illness and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team. The pacer will be replaced by Chahar, who is one of the stand-bys for the tournament.

"Avesh has fever and he has also got sinus related problems which has escalated post illness. It will not be possible for him to take further part in the tournament. Deepak Chahar is already there and he will be drafted in the main squad," a senior BCCI source had told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Avesh Khan has not had a very good Asia Cup. He was expensive in his two overs against Pakistan, ending with a spell of 1/19. In the next match against Hong Kong, the bowler had a terrible outing and was hit all over the park. He finished with terrible figures of 1/53 in four overs.

Chahar, who was named as one of the standbys in the squad, had travelled to Dubai for the tournament. The Rajasthan pacer could also be in line to make the playing 11 when India play Afghanistan in their final Super Four Asia Cup 2022 clash on Thursday (September 8).

In the Super 4 stages, Indian bowling attack were not able to defend scores of 181 and 173 against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

India, who are already out of contention to make the final with zero points and two losses in two games, had the chance to draft in Chahar earlier in the competition, but opted to wait on Avesh Khan's fitness.

While Chahar's delayed inclusion is questionable, former head coach Ravi Shastri has questioned the exclusion of senior pacer Mohammed Shami, especially with the T20 World Cup fast approaching.

"You needed that extra one... Someone like Mohammed Shami sitting at home and cooling his heels baffles me. After the IPL he had, for him not to be able to make the cut is... Obviously, I'm seeing something different," ESPNcricinfo quoted Shastri as saying.

Shami had a good IPL season with debutants Gujurat Titans, who went on to win their maiden IPL in 2022. The right-arm pacer took 20 wickets, but more importantly, was in peak fitness as he played in every match (16).

Shastri's concerns stem primarily from India's entry into the tournament with only three specialist fast bowlers. And with Avesh Khan falling ill, India had to field just two specialist pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.

