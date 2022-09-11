Asia Cup 2022 Final: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Toss, Pitch, Pre-match Comments, Playing XIs: Pak invite SL to bat

Dubai, Sept. 11: The stage is set in Dubai for the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup Final to unfold, with official hosts Sri Lanka facing off Pakistan for the trophy.

After winning the toss at the Dubai International Stadium, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka.

Electing to field first, Pak skipper Azam said, "We'll bowl first. Our confidence is high. Your dream is to come to the final and win it. We will give out 100%. We are happy with the way we played in this tournament. Every match we had a new man of the match, everyone stepped up. No injuries. Shadab and Naseem back for Usman and Hasan."

Meanwhile, Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said, "We would have bowled first as well, but since it's a final, happy to bat first as well. We're playing some good cricket so we're looking forward to continuing that in this match as well. The batsman stood up in this tournament, especially openers. Madushanka and Maheesh have been great too. This will be a very good sign in the World Cup. The record has been really good and we're looking for another championship tonight. Same team."

Sri Lanka and Pakistan both began the tournament with losses. While Lanka fell to a crushing loss to Afghanistan, Pakistan lost to arch-rivals India in the opener. But the two sides thereon, turned it around and secured their place in the final with two wins on the trot. In their final match of the Super 4, which was a dead rubber, but more of a preview to the final, Sri Lanka handed Pakistan a five-wicket win.

Though Dasun Shanaka's men will head into the final a more confident loss having defeated Babar Azam-led Pakistan on Friday, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter.

With five titles to their name, Sri Lanka are the second-most successful team in the Asia Cup after India, who have won the Asia Cup seven times. On the other hand, Pakistan have won the title twice.

Toss: Toss: Pakistan elect to bowl against Sri Lanka in Dubai

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranda, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain