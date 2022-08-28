Asia Cup 2022: India and Pakistan T20I Record Since The T20 World Cup 2021 meeting


Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). This will be their first meeting since the T20 World Cup last year.

The last time these two met India suffered a humiliating ten-wicket defeat. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi destroyed the Indian top order with two quick strikes.

Contributions from then-skipper Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) took India to 151/7 in their 20 overs, but unbeaten knocks from Mohammed Rizwan (79*) and skipper Babar Azam (68*) meant that Men in Blue succumbed to a rare loss to Pakistan in recent years.

However, much has happened since that encounter with India having gone on to equal the record of most consecutive wins in T20 cricket and registering wins in England and West Indies in limited overs formats.

India, who had also lost to New Zealand in the next match after Pakistan loss, went on a 12-match unbeaten run including the three wins at that T20 World Cup. Since that defeat to their rivals, India has won 22 of 28 T20I matches.

The Men in Blue have lost just the four matches, while one match has ended in No Result in the run up to the Asia Cup. Pakistan, on the other hand, have just played 12 T20 matches since that win over India and they have won 10 of the 12.

Here is a look at India and Pakistan T20I results since the last time the two teams clashed:

India T20I results since Pakistan loss in T20 World Cup 2021

Sl No.MatchTournament/SeriesRound/Match No.Result
1India vs New ZealandT20 World Cup 2021Super 12NZ won by 8 wickets
2India vs AfghanistanT20 World Cup 2021Super 12India won by 66 runs
3India vs ScotlandT20 World Cup 2021Super 12India won by 8 wickets
4India vs NamibiaT20 World Cup 2021Super 12India won by 9 wickets
5India vs New ZealandNew Zealand tour of India 2021First T20India won by 5 wickets
6India vs New ZealandNew Zealand tour of India 2021Second T20India won by 7 wickets
7India vs New ZealandNew Zealand tour of India 2021Third T20India won by 73 runs
8India vs West IndiesWest Indies tour of India 2022First T20India won by 6 wickets
9India vs West IndiesWest Indies tour of India 2022Second T20India won by 8 runs
10India vs West IndiesWest Indies tour of India 2022Third T20India won by 17 runs
11India vs Sri LankaSri Lanka tour of India 2022First T20India won by 62 runs
12India vs Sri LankaSri Lanka tour of India 2022Second T20India won by 7 wickets
13India vs Sri LankaSri Lanka tour of India 2022Third T20India won by 6 wickets
14India vs South AfricaSouth Africa tour of India 2022First T20SA won by 7 wickets
15India vs South AfricaSouth Africa tour of India 2022Second T20SA won by 4 wickets
16India vs South AfricaSouth Africa tour of India 2022Third T20India won by 48 runs
17India vs South AfricaSouth Africa tour of India 2022Fourth T20India won by 82 runs
18India vs South AfricaSouth Africa tour of India 2022Fifth T20No Result
19India vs IrelandIndia tour of Ireland 2022First T20India won by 7 wickets
20India vs IrelandIndia tour of Ireland 2022Second T20India won by 4 runs
21India vs EnglandIndia tour of England 2022First T20India won by 50 runs
22India vs EnglandIndia tour of England 2022Second T20India won by 49 runs
23India vs EnglandIndia tour of England 2022Third T20England won by 17 runs
24India vs West IndiesIndia tour of West Indies 2022First T20India won by 68 runs
25India vs West IndiesIndia tour of West Indies 2022Second T20WI won by 5 wickets
26India vs West IndiesIndia tour of West Indies 2022Third T20India won by 7 wickets
27India vs West IndiesIndia tour of West Indies 2022Fourth T20India won by 59 runs
28India vs West IndiesIndia tour of West Indies 2022Fifth T20India won by 88 runs

Pakistan T20I results since victory over India in T20 World Cup 2021

Sl No.MatchTournament/SeriesRound/Match No.Result
1Pakistan vs New ZealandT20 World Cup 2021Super 12PAK won by 5 wickets
2Pakistan vs AfghanistanT20 World Cup 2021Super 12PAK won by 5 wickets
3Pakistan vs NamibiaT20 World Cup 2021Super 12PAK won by 45 runs
4Pakistan vs ScotlandT20 World Cup 2021Super 12PAK won by 72 runs
5Pakistan vs AustraliaT20 World Cup 2021SemifinalAUS won by 5 wickets
6Pakistan vs BangladeshPakistan tour of Bangladesh 2021First T20PAK won by 4 wickets
7Pakistan vs BangladeshPakistan tour of Bangladesh 2021Second T20PAK won by 8 wickets
8Pakistan vs BangladeshPakistan tour of Bangladesh 2021Third T20PAK won by 5 wickets
9Pakistan vs West IndiesWest Indies tour of Pakistan 2021First T20PAK won by 63 runs
10Pakistan vs West IndiesWest Indies tour of Pakistan 2021Second T20PAK won by 9 runs
11Pakistan vs West IndiesWest Indies tour of Pakistan 2021Third T20PAK won by 7 wickets
12Pakistan vs AustraliaAustralia tour of Pakistan 2022One Off T20AUS won by 3 wickets
