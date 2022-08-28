Asia Cup 2022: India and Pakistan T20I Record Since The T20 World Cup 2021 meeting

Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). This will be their first meeting since the T20 World Cup last year.

The last time these two met India suffered a humiliating ten-wicket defeat. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi destroyed the Indian top order with two quick strikes.

Contributions from then-skipper Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) took India to 151/7 in their 20 overs, but unbeaten knocks from Mohammed Rizwan (79*) and skipper Babar Azam (68*) meant that Men in Blue succumbed to a rare loss to Pakistan in recent years.

However, much has happened since that encounter with India having gone on to equal the record of most consecutive wins in T20 cricket and registering wins in England and West Indies in limited overs formats.

India, who had also lost to New Zealand in the next match after Pakistan loss, went on a 12-match unbeaten run including the three wins at that T20 World Cup. Since that defeat to their rivals, India has won 22 of 28 T20I matches.

The Men in Blue have lost just the four matches, while one match has ended in No Result in the run up to the Asia Cup. Pakistan, on the other hand, have just played 12 T20 matches since that win over India and they have won 10 of the 12.

Here is a look at India and Pakistan T20I results since the last time the two teams clashed:

India T20I results since Pakistan loss in T20 World Cup 2021

Sl No. Match Tournament/Series Round/Match No. Result 1 India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 NZ won by 8 wickets 2 India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 India won by 66 runs 3 India vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 India won by 8 wickets 4 India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 India won by 9 wickets 5 India vs New Zealand New Zealand tour of India 2021 First T20 India won by 5 wickets 6 India vs New Zealand New Zealand tour of India 2021 Second T20 India won by 7 wickets 7 India vs New Zealand New Zealand tour of India 2021 Third T20 India won by 73 runs 8 India vs West Indies West Indies tour of India 2022 First T20 India won by 6 wickets 9 India vs West Indies West Indies tour of India 2022 Second T20 India won by 8 runs 10 India vs West Indies West Indies tour of India 2022 Third T20 India won by 17 runs 11 India vs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka tour of India 2022 First T20 India won by 62 runs 12 India vs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka tour of India 2022 Second T20 India won by 7 wickets 13 India vs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka tour of India 2022 Third T20 India won by 6 wickets 14 India vs South Africa South Africa tour of India 2022 First T20 SA won by 7 wickets 15 India vs South Africa South Africa tour of India 2022 Second T20 SA won by 4 wickets 16 India vs South Africa South Africa tour of India 2022 Third T20 India won by 48 runs 17 India vs South Africa South Africa tour of India 2022 Fourth T20 India won by 82 runs 18 India vs South Africa South Africa tour of India 2022 Fifth T20 No Result 19 India vs Ireland India tour of Ireland 2022 First T20 India won by 7 wickets 20 India vs Ireland India tour of Ireland 2022 Second T20 India won by 4 runs 21 India vs England India tour of England 2022 First T20 India won by 50 runs 22 India vs England India tour of England 2022 Second T20 India won by 49 runs 23 India vs England India tour of England 2022 Third T20 England won by 17 runs 24 India vs West Indies India tour of West Indies 2022 First T20 India won by 68 runs 25 India vs West Indies India tour of West Indies 2022 Second T20 WI won by 5 wickets 26 India vs West Indies India tour of West Indies 2022 Third T20 India won by 7 wickets 27 India vs West Indies India tour of West Indies 2022 Fourth T20 India won by 59 runs 28 India vs West Indies India tour of West Indies 2022 Fifth T20 India won by 88 runs

Pakistan T20I results since victory over India in T20 World Cup 2021