Asia Cup 2022: India-Pakistan league match becomes most-watched T20I ever, outside of ICC events

Dubai, Sep 8: India-Pakistan cricket matches are often hailed as the mother of all contests in the game, and it returned with a big bang in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Around 176 million* viewers tuned in to watch the first six games of Asia Cup 2022 and the high-octane blockbuster between India and Pakistan on August 28 recorded a cumulative reach of 133 million* and registered 13.6 billion minutes*, registering a growth of almost 30% compared to the Ind-Pak encounter in Asia Cup 2016.

Speaking about the record viewership for the India-Pakistan DP World Asia Cup 2022 match in the opening week, Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Disney Star said, "The record-breaking viewership for Asia Cup 2022 demonstrates Cricket's unparalleled power to aggregate fans across platforms, enhanced by Disney Star's focus on audience expansion. We were focused on elevating the stature of the Asia Cup as a marquee tournament and expanding the appeal of Ind vs Pak as the unmissable 'Greatest Rivalry'. Our high decibel marketing campaign combined with the focus on lead-up programming and regional coverage has resulted in Ind vs Pak league match becoming the highest-rated T20I ever (outside of World Cup matches). This is an ideal start to the festival of Cricket which entails bilateral series vs Australia & South Africa and is followed by the ICC T20 World Cup."

In the lead-up to the Asia Cup 2022, Star Sports - the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2022 in India - released a series of activations to capture the attention of its viewers and fans like never before. While the #GreatestRivalry campaign exemplified the emotions, passion and pride of an Indian fan, a host of programming and amplification initiatives added to the overall fandom and fervor for the tournament.

Star Sports was also instrumental in bringing two of the biggest legends - Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram - together after almost a decade to curate a LIVE 'Shaz and Waz' show. Additionally, a special show 'Virat: Heart To Heart' featuring King Kohli became the most candid interview that the Indian legend has ever delivered.

*: BARC data for 2+ U+R- Star Sports Network + DD Sports