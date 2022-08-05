Asia Cup 2022: India Squad (Predicted), Best Possible Playing 11 -- Crucial outing for Virat Kohli

Mumbai, August 5: Asia Cup 2022 will start from August 27 in the UAE and the tournament holds massive levels of significance of India in terms of their preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The Asia Cup 2022 will give India a chance to zero in on several slots in the 15-member squad.

Some positions have already been claimed such as by captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder’s slot by Hardik Pandya, and two slots in the middle-order by Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant, who will also certainly be India’s No 1 choice for the wicketkeeper batsman.

Virat Kohli’s outings will be closely monitored. Even though Kohli still boasts of a wonderful T20I stats with him averaging over 50 and a good records in Australia, Kohli has not been among runs of late.

His last 100 in International cricket came in December 2019 and since then more than three years have been lapsed without a three-figure mark.

There is no denying of the fact that Kohli has made some fifties in T20I format along with other segments too but it cannot also be denied that big runs have dried up from his willow.

While any international batsman can go through this trough like recently Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith went through and staged recovery, the fans and the management will hope that the former Indian captain too will return to his big runs making ways sooner than later.

More than anyone else, Kohli himself would be annoyed at himself for not being able to notch up big scores consistently as he once used to. Kohli would want the numbers flowing from his bat once again, hopefully in the Asia Cup itself.

It is important for the team and himself that Kohli finds his range soon as India would want their very best in full form for the big event.

Here we are giving a predicted India squad for the Asia Cup and India’s best playing 11 details along with usual tidbits like schedule and telecast details.