Asia Cup 2022: India T20I, ODI record in UAE, Sharjah and Dubai against all teams


India's cricketing records at the UAE

Dubai, August 11: India will return to a cricketing venue that stores innumerable memories for the cricketers and fans alike, especially if they are from the 80s and 90s.

The Asia Cup 2022 will kick off in the UAE from August 27, while India will start their campaign on August 28 against old foes Pakistan.

The cricket stadiums in Sharjah and Dubai are etched Indian cricketing folklores.

In these stadiums, we have seen some course-changing moments like Javed Miandad’s last ball six against Chetan Sharma, a stunning India collapse against Sri Lanka and Sachin Tendulkar’s epochal 'Desert Storm’ innings.

In their last outing too India were successful as they returned from the UAE with an Asia Cup win in 2018, beating Bangladesh in the final, courtesy a cameo by Dinesh Karthik.

Now, when India return to the UAE for another tournament more such iconic moments are expected.

But for now, we are offering you India’s ODI and T20I records at the UAE — overall and by opposition.

1. India’s ODI Record in UAE

Total Matches: 80, Won: 41, Lost: 38, Tie: 1

2. India’s ODI record in UAE — By Opposition

Vs Pakistan: M: 29, W: 9, L: 19

Vs Sri Lanka: M: 12: W: 8, L: 4

Vs Australia: M: 6, W: 6, L: 2

Vs New Zealand: M: 5, W: 4, L: 1

Vs West Indies: M: 9, W: 4, L: 5

Vs Zimbabwe: M: 5: W: 4, L: 1

Vs Bangladesh: M: 3: W: 3

Vs England: M: 4, W: 3, L: 1

Vs South Africa: M: 5, L: 5

Vs Hong Kong: M: 1, W: 1

Vs UAE: M: 1, W: 1

Vs Afghanistan: M: 1 Tied: 1

3. India’s T20I Record in UAE

Matches: 5, Won: 3, Lost: 2.

4. India’s T20I Record in UAE — By Opposition

Vs Afghanistan: M: 1, W: 1

Vs Namibia: M: 1, W: 1

Vs New Zealand: M: 1, L: 1

Vs Pakistan: M: 1, L: 1

Vs Scotland: M: 1, W: 1

Published On August 11, 2022

