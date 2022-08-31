Asia Cup 2022: India vs Hong Kong Toss, Playing XI: Hong Kong invite India to bat; Hardik rested, Pant in

Dubai, Aug 31: India enter their second Group A match as overwhelming favourites as they take on minnows Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

After winning the toss in Dubai, Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan opted to bowl first against heavyweights India.

Speaking at the toss, Hong Kong skipper Khan said they are playing the same winning team that defeated UAE in Oman in the qualifiers. "We're going to bowl first. In Oman we chased it down very well, so we're looking to do that here. (Last meeting against India) Yes, last time it was a good game, and we will learn from the mistakes we made. No changes in our team. We have the same team as we played in Oman against UAE and we will go with the same winning combination," said Khan.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said they would have liked to bowl first as well. "We were going to bowl first as well. Looks like a good pitch. We need to bat well to get to a good score. Not really (taking Hong Kong lightly), we just want to continue to do what we want to do as a team and not look too much at the opposition. We want to play good cricket and do our basics right and that's what got us our win against Pakistan. We want to stick to that. Changes: Hardik rested, considering how important he is to us and Rishabh Pant comes into the side," Rohit said at the toss.

India began their campaign in the 2022 edition of the multi-nation tournament with a thrilling five-wicket win in their marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Meanwhile, Hong Kong, who entered the tournament with a clean slate at the qualifiers, will have their task cut out as they face the defending champions in their campaign opener.

Rohit Sharma's side already have one foot in the Super 4 stage and a win will see them finish on top of Group A.

Toss: Hong Kong elected to bowl first against India

India vs Hong Kong Playing XI:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Hong Kong playing XI: Nizakat Khan (capt), Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Yasin Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Ayush Shukla, Babar Hayat, Scott McKechnie (wk)

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

Match Starts at: 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar