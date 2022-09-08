Asia Cup 2022: India vs Afghanistan Highlights, Post-match presentation, Awards: Kohli, Bhuvi guide India

Dubai, Sept. 8: Virat Kohli's century or Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stellar spell? It's a tough decision to make as India churned out a record-breaking show against Afghanistan. But it would be safe to say, it was the Virat Kohli show at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, which was the much-awaited one.

A huge burden lifted of Kohli's shoulders as he finally ended his wait for his 71st international century during India's 101-run crushing win over Afghanistan in their final game of the ongoing Asia Cup. The wait of more than two years and nine months came to an end as Kohli hammered Fareed Ahmed for a six to bring up his maiden T20I ton in style.

Though this was a dead rubber, it certainly didn't feel like one, as Kohli put on a dazzling show with the bat. After Kohli ended a nearly three-year wait for his 71st ton, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's five-for saw India end the tournament on a high. Bhuvi finished with stunning figures of 5/4 as India clinched their second biggest T20I win on Thursday.

After being invited to bat, Virat Kohli, who came up the order, handed India a strong start as he stitched together India's highest-opening stand of the ongoing Asia Cup along with stand-in skipper KL Rahul.

In the powerplay, the pair added 52 runs with all wickets in hand. Kohli, who opened the batting after a year, brought up his half-century off 32 deliveries. Studded with some lovely shots, the star batsman scored his third half-century in the ongoing tournament. Meanwhile, Rahul, who is making a comeback from injury, but up a sizzling display with the bat as he brought up his half-century off 36 deliveries.

After 10 overs, India's openers scored 87 as Afghanistan continue to look for the elusive wicket. With Kohli unbeaten on 44 and Rahul on 42, India were cruising at the halfway stage.

The pair who scored India's highest opening partnership for India, were cruising as they added 100 for the opening start. Fareed Ahmad came to Afghanistan's rescue as Rahul mistimed it and gave Nazibullah Zadran as easy catch. Ahmed broke the opening stand after Kohli and Rahul added 119 off 76 deliveries. Though Fareed leaked 14 runs in the thirteenth over, he handed Afghanistan two big wickets. After Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, who got off the mark with a six, fell on the very next delivery as Indian lost two quick wickets.

But thereon, it was all Virat Kohli. The star batsman put on dazzling show as he brought up his maiden T20 International century off just 53 deliveries. The last five overs saw India score 78 runs, with Kohli scoring the bulk of the runs.

Kohli's magnificent hundred, which came after a 1020 days, was studded with twelve boundaries and six sixes. Kohli, who played an unbeaten 122 off 61, with a strike rate of 200, took India to a massive 212/2. After Rahul's wicket, Kohli and Pant 87 off 42 for the third wicket to guide India to a massive total. With the 100, Kohli joined Ricky Ponting on second place for the most centuries in international cricket. No. 1 on the list is Sachin Tendulkar with 100 centuries to his name.

In reply, Bhuvneshwar Kumar handed India the perfect start reducing Afghanistan to 1/2 at the end of the first over. Afghanistan's powerplay was the complete opposite of India's, as Nabi's men were reduced to 21/5 in six overs. Bhuvneshwar turned in stellar figures of 5/4 to rip through the Afghanistan line up. Bhuvi's stunning spell included 20 dot balls as Afghanistan struggled to get going.

For Afghanistan, the only player to put up some runs on the board was Ibrahim Zadran, who played an unbeaten 64 off 59.

While Bhuvi led the bowling attack, Deepak Hooda, bowling for the first time in the Asia Cup, struck in his very first over to pick up a wicket. R Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh were the other wickettakers as India restricted Afghanistan to 111/8. Though India finished the tournament on a high, the Men in Blue, who entered the Asia Cup as favourites will be disappointed with their campaign as they failed to make it to the final.

Here mykhel brings you the post-match comments, awards, full list of awards from the post match presentation ceremony of the India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match:

Catch of the Match: Virat Kohli (To dismiss Karim Janat in the slip)

Player of the Match: Virat Kohli

KL Rahul (IND), Winning Captain: Coming back after a big injury and surgery, I relaised in the last few games, it's not as easy as you think. Finding the same touch and the same rhythm wasn't as easy as I thought. Coming back you need some time. Once I got into the rhythm and time in the middle I played some shots. I think in this format when you hit that first six in the middle of the bat, you get that confidence and it feels good. Slowly am getting into the rhythm, hopefully I can grow better and do better for my team. (Asia Cup) The result has been disappointing. We wanted to play the finals and challenge ourselves. Wanted to get into the groove of winning big tournaments. Results haven't gone our way, but it gives us time to sit back and relax and see what went wrong. Sometimes you've got to take it as part of the journey and learn as a group.

Mohammed Nabi (AFG), Losing Captain: Ya really tough to play against Pakistan and then next game against India. Very tough - dehydration in this weather, mentally our boys weren't prepared. Today we tried our best, but the way KL Rahul and Virat started and we dropped some catches and then India had the momentum. Bowling we didn't except that much swing early on. The way we started the tournament was high. We didn't finish well, so we're disappointed as a team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/4): Even I don't know! I was just bowling in the right areas. I think it was my day. Surprisingly it did swing today and I just went for the wickets. I bowled full, which you generally don't do in T20s. Today whereever I was bowling I was getting wickets. If you look at the two matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, there wasn't much swing. It's a bit unpredicatable, but you need to bowl in the good areas. (Chahar) He's a good swing bowler. He's coming out of injury so it'll take some time. It was just a good day for me. (Asia Cup) It's been a good tournament. But as a team we're not in a good position. But matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan were nail biters. Heading into the World Cup it's good to play those kind of matches.

Virat Kohli (122 n.o off 61): I'm very grateful for how the day went today. Time away gave me a good chance to think, get perspective. I mentioned Anushka cause she's seen the absolute raw side of me. I came back into the system a very relaxed person. It was just about enjoying the game and understanding what god has blessed you with. Today was a built up from the last few games. I batted out of my skin today and surprised myself. What actually surprised me was that my 60s became failures. Went back to the drawing room and came back fresh and relaxed. When I came back, they just said bat and enjoy themselves. I've had many suggestions and lots of advice. I picked out my old videos. At the end of the day you will know what's going on in your mind. In the last few months I've had time to think. I feel blessed about that time and get back and really enjoy what I'm doing. (Speaking during the mid-innings break) I feel very blessed, very grateful right now. Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I turn 34 in November so celebrations in the past. This was just a moment very special for me and for the team as well. The teams been very open and welcoming and gave me space to work on my game. I kissed my ring during the celebration and she has stood by me and this 100 is dedicated to Anushka and our daughter Vamika as well. When you have someone next to you, having conversations putting things into perspective - that was Anushka. Time away from the game taught me a lot and I was grateful for what I had already gotten. I was happy to come back. The six weeks away - I understood how tired I was, mentally and physically. In the nets also I felt my old rhythm coming back. When I came back I wasn't desperate. The break allowed me to enjoy the game again.