Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Toss, Pitch Report, Playing XIs, Updates: Pakistan opt to bowl

Dubai, Sept. 4: The stage is set for another high-octane India vs Pakistan clash. In the second Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup, the arch-rivals will face off at the Dubai International Stadium on in a Super Sunday clash.

After winning the toss in their opener of the Super 4 stage, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam elected to bowl first against India. Inviting India to bat, Azam said, "We will bowl first - because there's dew factor and we want to put pressure on them. We have a lot of positives and want to continue the momentum. The message today is that the boys should play with confidence and enjoy yourself. One change as Dahani misses out due to injury. Hasnain comes in."

Meanwhile India skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "We would have bowled first as well. We need to just come out and play freely, assess what's the best score on the pitch. When you're playing a format like this momentum really really counts. (Injury) Something we can't control. We're playing a lot of games so injuries will happen. Unfortunately, Jadeja has gone home but we have others standing up. We had to make forced changes. Hardik comes back in. Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi come in. Karthik misses out along with Jadeja and Avesh."

While India entered the Super 4 stage of the tournament with an all win record, Pakistan entered the super four stage with one win and one loss. After losing their tournament opener against arch-rivals India, Pakistan bounced back to notch a crushing win over minnows Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, India, who opened their tournament with a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan, just a week ago, followed it up with a comfortable win over Hong Kong. India will look to clinch two back-to-back wins over their arch-rivals as they face off in Dubai on Sunday.

While as always the IndoPak match is an eagerly waited encounter, both sides will be eager to win their Super 4 opener to inch closer to the final of the multination tournament.

Toss: Pakistan elect to bowl against India

India vs Pakistan Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah