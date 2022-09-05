Asia Cup 2022: India vs Sri Lanka: Dont think India will be under pressure: Dasun Shanaka

Dubai, Sept. 5: After losing their Asia Cup Super 4 opener to Pakistan, India will take on Sri Lanka in a must-win game. While India, who had won both matches in the group stage, lost their first game of the Super 4s, Sri Lanka who had lost one and won one in the group stage, clinched a win over Afghanistan in their Super 4 opener.

Despite India entering the match on the back of a loss, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka stated that the Indian team is playing good cricket and will not be under any pressure when they enter the Super 4 match on Tuesday. India will take on Sri Lanka in their second Super Four stage clash of the ongoing Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference, the Lanka skipper said, "They had a great game last night. They have been playing good cricket and will be prepared. I do not think they will be under any pressure."

Sri Lanka will be facing India for the first time in the ongoing multi-nation tournament, and talking about their gameplan against India, Shanaka said, "Our strategy is mainly about batting, having long partnerships at the top of the order. If we end up having that, we will have a better chance of winning the game."

Talking about Kohli, who has been among runs, with two fifties in the ongoing tournament, Shanaka said the team will prepare to tackle the star Indian batsman.

Meanwhile, talking about the Indian bowling attack, which is missing the services of seniors Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, Shanaka said, that in no way is the line-up inexperienced. "I do not think so (that they lack experience). They are a proper bowling attack. They have played a lot of IPL and have a lot experience."

The match against Sri Lanka will be crucial for the defending champions, if they are to keep their chances of making it to the finals alive. While India enter the match on the back of a five-wicket loss to arch-rivals Pakistan, Sri Lanka have momentum on their side, as they enter the match with a four-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Match Details:

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

Match Time: 7:30pm IST

Live Telecast on: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar