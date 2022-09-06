Asia Cup 2022: India vs Sri Lanka, Toss, Pitch, Playing XI, Team News: SL opt to bowl; Ashwin replaces Bishnoi

Dubai, Sept. 6: Following their five-wicket loss against Pakistan, India will need to register a win over Sri Lanka to keep their hopes of making it to the Asia Cup 2022 final alive. The two sides face-off in the third Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium.

After winning the toss in Dubai on Tuesday, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka opted to bowl first against India. Electing to field, Shanaka said, "Record here is that the chasing teams have done well. Our batters put up a good show, we want to continue that. We're playing with the same team."

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, said, "We would have bowled first as well. The pitch doesn't change much but gets slightly easier in the second innings. But we've batted pretty well, and we have a good opportunity to come out and play freely. It's important for us to get everything right from the word go. (Pakistan) Games like this makes us learn a lot more than you win a game. (Same pitch): Grass is bit less, and it looks slightly drier. One change: We've got Ashwin in place of Bishnoi."

After starting the tournament with a thrilling five-wicket over arch-rivals Pakistan and then a comfortable win over Hong Kong in the group stage, India fell to their first loss in the ongoing Asia Cup, as Pakistan clinched a nerve-wracking five-wicket win. To qualify for the final, the defending champions will need to beat Sri Lanka and Afghanistan by good margins in their remaining Super 4 games.

If India lose they will need to depend on other results going their way. Meanwhile, if Sri Lanka win, they will become favourites to seal their place in the final.

Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first

India vs Sri Lanka Playing XI:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akashdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka