Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: Match 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener

The much-awaited Asia Cup 2022 is finally upon us and the multi-nation tournament is set to get underway with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the tournament opener on Saturday (Aug 27) in Dubai.

The Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, was shifted to the UAE, due to the internal turmoil in Lanka. The T20 tournament will throw up some familiar rivalries.

Furthermore, with the ICC T20 World Cup just round the corner, the Asia Cup will bear a lot of importance with teams looking to finalise their World Cup squads. In the previous edition in 2018, India defeated Bangladesh to lift the trophy.

India, who will enter the 2022 edition of the tournament as defending champions, will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their campaign opener on Sunday (Aug 28). Apart from the India-Pakistan marquee clash, the tournament will throw up a few high-voltage clashes.

The T20 tournament which promises to be another edge-of the-seat thrilling contest, which will conclude on September 11, with the final being played in Dubai.

Here, mykhel brings you the live updates of Asia Cup 2022: