Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi ruled out with a ligament injury, replacement soon

Karachi, August 20: Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday (August 20) and faces a race against time to be fit for Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign.

The fast bowler sustained a right knee ligament injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka last month and, while remaining part of the squad for the tour of the Netherlands, has not featured.

It was stated before the tour of the Netherlands began that Afridi would play no more than one ODI in the series but Pakistan hoped he would be able to feature in the Asia Cup.

Now, a return has been pushed back and Pakistan now hope he will be fit for the October T20 tri-series in New Zealand ahead of the World Cup.

"I have spoken with Afridi and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team," Dr Najeebullah Soomro, PCB chief medical officer, said in a statement.

"Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October."

The 22-year-old will stay with the squad in the Netherlands to complete his rehabilitation and the PCB will soon announce a replacement for the Asia Cup, in which Pakistan face India in their opener on August 28.

(With OPTA Inputs)