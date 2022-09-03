Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Super 4 match against India

Dubai, September 3: Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available for the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against India on Sunday (September 4).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the pacer has been sidelined with a suspected side strain. The injury happened while bowling in the final group state match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday (September 2).

As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the PCB medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make a decision, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the Asia Cup 2022, the PCB said in a media release.

Pakistan will face India in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match and this will be the second time the neighbours are facing each other in the tournament.

In the group state, India had defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets and had topped the Group A.

India also suffered blow when Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 with a knee injury and left-arm spinner Axar Patel had replaced him in the India squad.

Since Dahani is still under observation, the PCB has not announced any replacement for him.