Asia Cup 2022: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the lethal spin pair of Afghanistan

Dubai, August 31: Afghanistan became the first team to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, and it was such a remarkable feat.

They were recently ravaged by an internal turmoil when Taliban took over the administration, and more often than not the team is based in overseas camps either in the UAE or in India.

Despite being a full member of the ICC since 2017, Afghanistan still do not get a more prominent place on the FTP, especially in the Test calendar.

It makes their international appearances relatively less than other teams. And they even do not have an organised domestic league except the sporadic Shpageeza T20 League.

But the Afghan stars try to compensate for that lack of exposure while playing in various T20 leagues across the world in India, Australia, West Indies and in Pakistan.

The Afghan players like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Najeebulla Zadran, Mohamamd Nabi etc are a much sought after lot in T20 leagues around the globe.

Rashid is indeed the face of Afghanistan team, and their biggest super star. The leg-spinner commands so much respect from the opponents that they often do not try to score against him but rather see off him with minimum damage.

Made his Afghan debut in 2015 as a 17-year-old, Rashid has played 68 T20Is and has taken 115 wickets and his economy of 6.1 is just stupendous.

Rashid went through a rather lean phase when he failed to pick up a wicket in the the first 3 T20Is against Ireland last month but in the next 3 T20Is, including 2 in the Asia Cup 2022, Rashid has taken 6 wickets.

Even when he does not pick up wickets, Rashid ensures that runs are not taken off and that forces the opposition batters to go after other bowlers.