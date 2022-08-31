Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma becomes first cricketer to score 3500 T20I runs in world

Dubai, Aug 31: Team India captain Rohit Sharma achieved yet another milestone in Twenty20 Internationals as he became the first cricketer to complete 3500 T20I runs in world cricket.

The right-handed batter - who has been the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game in international cricket - achieved the landmark during the match against Hong Kong in the second Group A match in the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium.

Rohit opened the innings for India in the match along with KL Rahul and started cautiously against Hong Kong's new-ball bowlers. Indians could only muster six runs in the first two overs as opposition bowlers kept delivering at a slower pace on a pitch that looked tacky. After giving respect to the opposition bowlers for two straight overs, the India skipper broke the shackles on the first ball of the third over when he dispatched Haroon Arshad for a maximum over mid-on.

Playing his 132nd T20I match, Rohit looked to shift gears quickly in the powerplay and hit one six and a couple of boundaries and reached 21 off 12 balls. However, he miscued the 13th delivery and was dismissed.

Young pacer Ayush Shukla bowled another slower off-cutter delivery which Rohit failed to clear and all he got was a top-edge and fielder Aizaz Khan took a good catch diving forward at mid-on to end Rohit's cameo.

Before the start of this game, Rohit had amassed 3499 runs in T20Is and he ended up scoring 3520 runs in international cricket.

Most runs in T20Is:

Rohit Sharma - 3520 Runs

Martin Guptill - 3497 Runs

Virat Kohli - 3358* Runs

Paul Stirling - 3011 Runs

Aaron Finch - 2855 Runs