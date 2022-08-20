Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma reveals captaincy mantra as the greatest rivalry resumes

Greatest rivalry

With the countdown for the Asia Cup 2022 and the greatest rivalry between India and Pakistan (on August 28) underway, the stakes will be higher than ever for the Hitman and the team to become the Asian champions for the eighth time.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports (who have the official broadcast rights of the continental showpiece) show Follow The Blues, Rohit detailed his captaincy mantra and how he and the squad handle pressure before marquee tournaments such as the Asia Cup 2022.

Pressure free

'For me as a captain, it's very important that we create an environment for the players where they don't feel that it's a very high pressure environment. We try and create (an environment) for the guys to come out in this team and try have fun and enjoy each other's company. Because I strongly feel that it's important not to allow the pressure to creep in too much.

When you're playing, obviously, there'll be pressure because when you're holding the ball in your hand, there's pressure on you as a bowler. When you're batting in the middle, there's pressure, and that's what you have to handle on your own.

Rough patches

The captain or coach or anyone, no one can do nothing about it, but yourself. So, I think those aspects - Of course, it's your responsibility, but there're so many other factors that come in to play and I feel I need to take care of it.'

Rohit further spoke about his role as captain to build a rapport with every individual in the team and assist every individual improve their performances, specially while going through rough patches.

Clear understanding

'When you know certain players are going through tough times, we try to give them a clear understanding of what's happening. Making him understand what we expect from him, his role in this team, and all those kind of things. So, I don't go with any particular mantra when I play the game.

Obviously, for me it's just to quickly adapt to certain individuals and then understand what they need, what are their strong points, where they are weak, try and you know give them feedback and work with them; be very specific in what the team is expecting from that individual. That's where the individual can blossom because when we give them the clarity of what the team is expecting from you, I think he'll be able to work towards that direction and he can work on his game in many ways and then improve his game as well. So, I think those are the things that I always keep in mind,' he signed off