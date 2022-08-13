Asia Cup 2022: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Boundary Length, Average T20 Score, Stats

Sharjah, August 13: Sharjah carries rich memories for an Indian cricket fan as the international cricketing action returns to the venue through the Asia Cup 2022, starting on August 27.

India have never played a T20I at this venue and they will have to wait until the end of group stage to know whether they will make their debut at this fabled stadium.

But the memories of 80s and 90s will come rush back in when we mention Sharjah as India had dished out some memorable duels in those decades here.

Afghanistan has played most number of T20I matches at Sharjah as this was also their 'home’ venue for sometime in the past when internal struggled harrowed the nation.

Here are then details of Sharjah Cricket Stadium such as pitch report, average score, boundary length, overall stats like most runs and most wickets etc ahead of Asia Cup 2022.