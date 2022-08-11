Asia Cup 2022, Stats & Records: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 100s, Man Of The Series List From 1984 to 2022
Dubai, August 11: The Asia Cup is back after four-year hiatus and India will be eager to defend its title at UAE. Well, technically there is a slight difference as the 2018 edition was in 50-over format while the Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format.
But irrespective of that, India are the most successful side in Asia Cup, winning the event 7 times since its inception in 1984.
Here we are looking at stats and records from the Asia Cup from 1984 to 2018, the last edition of the tournament which was also held in the UAE, along with the list of man of the series during all these years.
Highest total: 385/7 — Pakistan
Highest total, India: 374/4
Lowest total: 87 — Bangladesh
Lowest total, India: 169
Most runs: Sanath Jayasuriya: 1220 runs
Most runs, India: S Tendulkar: 971 runs
Highest score: Virat Kohli: 183
Highest score, Other teams: Younis Khan, Mushfiqur Rahim: 144
Most 100s: Sanath Jayasuriya: 6
Most 100s, India: Virat Kohli: 3
Most Runs in an Asia Cup: S Jayasuriya: 378
Most runs in an Asia Cup, India: S Raina: 372
Highest Partnership: M Hafeez / N Jamshed: 224
Highest Partnership, India: V Kohli / A Rahane: 213
Most wickets: M Muralitharan: 30
Most wickets, India: Irfan Pathan: 22
Most wickets in an Asia Cup: A Mendis: 17
Most wickets in an Asia Cup, India: I Pathan: 14
Most matches: M Jayawardene: 28
Most matches, India: S Tendulkar: 23
Most matches as captain: MS Dhoni: 14
Most dismissal (WK): MS Dhoni / K Sangakkara: 36
1984: Surinder Khanna — 107 runs
1986: Arjuna Ranatunga — 105 runs
1988: Navjot Sidhu: 177 runs
1995: Navjot Sidhu: 116 runs
1997: Arjuna Ranatunga: 272 runs
2000: Mohammad Yousuf: 295 runs
2004: S Jayasuriya: 293 runs, 4 wickets
2008: Ajantha Mendis: 17 wickets
2010: Shahid Afridi: 265 runs, 3 wickets
2012: Shakib Al Hasan: 237 runs, 6 wickets
2014: L Thirimanne: 279 runs
2018: Shikhar Dhawan: 342 runs