Asia Cup 2022, Stats & Records: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 100s, Man Of The Series List From 1984 to 2022


Asia Cup, Stats & Records: 1984-2022

Dubai, August 11: The Asia Cup is back after four-year hiatus and India will be eager to defend its title at UAE. Well, technically there is a slight difference as the 2018 edition was in 50-over format while the Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format.

But irrespective of that, India are the most successful side in Asia Cup, winning the event 7 times since its inception in 1984.

Here we are looking at stats and records from the Asia Cup from 1984 to 2018, the last edition of the tournament which was also held in the UAE, along with the list of man of the series during all these years.

1. Asia Cup batting records

Highest total: 385/7 — Pakistan

Highest total, India: 374/4

Lowest total: 87 — Bangladesh

Lowest total, India: 169

Most runs: Sanath Jayasuriya: 1220 runs

Most runs, India: S Tendulkar: 971 runs

Highest score: Virat Kohli: 183

Highest score, Other teams: Younis Khan, Mushfiqur Rahim: 144

Most 100s: Sanath Jayasuriya: 6

Most 100s, India: Virat Kohli: 3

Most Runs in an Asia Cup: S Jayasuriya: 378

Most runs in an Asia Cup, India: S Raina: 372

Highest Partnership: M Hafeez / N Jamshed: 224

Highest Partnership, India: V Kohli / A Rahane: 213

2. Asia Cup bowling records

Most wickets: M Muralitharan: 30

Most wickets, India: Irfan Pathan: 22

Most wickets in an Asia Cup: A Mendis: 17

Most wickets in an Asia Cup, India: I Pathan: 14

3. Asia Cup stats

Most matches: M Jayawardene: 28

Most matches, India: S Tendulkar: 23

Most matches as captain: MS Dhoni: 14

Most dismissal (WK): MS Dhoni / K Sangakkara: 36

4 Asia Cup Man of the Tournaments -- 1984-2002

1984: Surinder Khanna — 107 runs

1986: Arjuna Ranatunga — 105 runs

1988: Navjot Sidhu: 177 runs

1995: Navjot Sidhu: 116 runs

1997: Arjuna Ranatunga: 272 runs

2000: Mohammad Yousuf: 295 runs

2004: S Jayasuriya: 293 runs, 4 wickets

2008: Ajantha Mendis: 17 wickets

2010: Shahid Afridi: 265 runs, 3 wickets

2012: Shakib Al Hasan: 237 runs, 6 wickets

2014: L Thirimanne: 279 runs

2018: Shikhar Dhawan: 342 runs

Published On August 11, 2022

