Dubai, August 11: The Asia Cup is back after four-year hiatus and India will be eager to defend its title at UAE. Well, technically there is a slight difference as the 2018 edition was in 50-over format while the Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format.

But irrespective of that, India are the most successful side in Asia Cup, winning the event 7 times since its inception in 1984.

Here we are looking at stats and records from the Asia Cup from 1984 to 2018, the last edition of the tournament which was also held in the UAE, along with the list of man of the series during all these years.