Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Qualified Teams, Format, Schedule -- All You Need To Know

Dubai: Asia Cup 2022 has already offered us some thrills and shocks and the tournament is fast hurtling towards the Super 4 stage with 6 teams vying in right earnest.

Here is a simple guide to the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage, containing details like Super 4 Explainer, Qualified Teams, Schedule and the possibility of another India vs Pakistan contest. Bookmark the page.

1. What is Asia Cup 2022 Super 4

In the group stages, 6 teams have been divided into 2 groups — Group A and Group. Group A has: India, Pakistan and Hong Kong, while Group B has: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Top two teams from each group — A1, A2, B1, B2 — will advance to the Super 4 and will play against each other in the round robin format. The top two teams will enter the final to be played on September 11 in Dubai.

2. Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Schedule

The Super 4 will start from September 3 in Sharjah and then will move to Dubai, where the teams will play 5 matches until September 9. Of course, all the matches start at 7.30 PM IST.

3. Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 — Qualified teams

The group stage matches are on now in the Asia Cup. India and Afghanistan have made winning beginning to the tournament and can enter the Super 4 with one more win.

Here are the remaining matches.

Aug 30: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Winner:

Aug 31: India vs Hong Kong: Winner:

Sept 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Winner:

Sept 2: Pakistan vs Hong Kong: Winner:

Qualified teams: Group A:

Qualified teams: Group B: