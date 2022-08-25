Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli set to make his 100th T20I appearance against Pakistan, to play with special bat

Dubai, Aug 25: Batting maestro Virat Kohli is set to achieve another big milestone when he walks in the middle in Team India's opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28).

The Men in Blue will take on Men in Green in their first Group A encounter in the multi-nation tournament, starting August 27.

The moment 'King Kohli' will step onto the ground for the highly-anticipated contest between the neighbouring countries he will add another feather to his illustrious cap as he will be making his 100th T20I appearance.

The former captain will, thus, become the second Indian and 14th cricketer overall to play 100 T20Is. Kohli's successor and current India skipper Rohit Sharma tops the list with 132 T20Is under his belt.

Kohli, however, will become the first Indian to appear in 100 or more international games in all three formats of the game. The Delhi cricketer played his 100th ODI against West Indies in 2013 while he made his 100th Test appearance earlier this year in March during the Test match against Sri Lanka at home.

On the occasion of his 100th T20I, Kohli is likely to play with a special bat that has been custom-made for the batting maestro. MRF - Kohli's bat sponsors - have presented a special bat of 'Gold Wizard' quality for the tournament. As per reports, the bat is made up of a unique luxurious wood willow.

As per reports, the special 'Gold Wizard' bat will cost approximately INR 22,000 and the images of the same are going viral on social media.

A fan shared an image of the bat on Twitter and claimed it will be the one that the former India captain will use in his 100th T20I match.

Speaking on Star Sports Show, Game Plan, ahead of the tournament, Kohli talked about his mental approach and how he has been preparing tournament.

"What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here. So, that for me, is an easier thing to process because I know that I'm batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I'm batting well," Kohli said.

"So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn't the case in England; I didn't feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case," he added.