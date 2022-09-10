Asia Cup 2022: What a knock and what an apt celebration! Uthappa lauds Kohli

Dubai, Sept. 10: Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli on Thursday not only broke multiple records but also gave the side a much-needed relief after scoring his maiden T20I hundred.

Kohli's international ton came after an extended period of nearly three years. The last time the former Indian skipper struck a century was in November 2019. Kohli's 71st international ton came after 1020 days and the star batsman did it in style.

Kohli unleashed an array of shots against Afghanistan on Thursday as he zoomed past the 100-figure mark in 53 balls with a stylish six taking India towards a daunting total of 212/2 in the allotted 20 overs.

The star cricketer thanked his fans and followers for all the love and support in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

"Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Until next time," Kohli said on homegrown social media, Koo app.

Kohli's century didn't stop cricketers and former players from showering praises on the him. Former India opener Robin Uthappa lauded Kohli for ending a century drought and entertaining his fans with beautiful strokeplay

"I'd say the gorilla is off the back. What a knock and what an apt celebration after he broke the 100 drought!! Well done @virat.kohli Amazing stuff," Uthappa said on the Koo app.

With this century, Kohli equalled the record of scoring second most international tons with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most centuries (100) in international cricket.

In addition to his blistering ton, Kohli also completed 3500 in men's T20I and became the second player to achieve the feat after India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 122, which is the highest score by an Indian player in T20I cricket. This is also recorded as the highest score in T20Is in UAE. India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs to end their campaign on a high.

While India's campaign came to an end, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in the summit clash on Sunday (Sept. 11).