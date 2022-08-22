Asia Cup 2022: Who will be the highest wicket-taker? These 4 bowlers are in contention

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar has taken 73 wickets from 72 T20Is and his run-rate of 6.93 is one of the best among contemporary bowlers. The India pacer will relish bowling in the UAE pitches as they generally suits his style of bowling and variations. He has been in good form in 2022 too, having taken 20 wickets from 17 matches at an economy of 6.84 in this calendar year so far.

2 Wanindu Hasaranga

The Sri Lankan leg-spinner is one of the most successful bowlers in T20I, as he has bagged 62 wickets from 38 matches. His economy stands at 6.61 and had wonderful IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the UAE. He will now be back for the Asia Cup 2022 at same venue and Hasaranga will be a force to reckon with. In 2022, Hasaranga has taken 10 wickets from 5 matches.

3 Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf is a Pakistan pacer who can hit the 150 kmph mark quite consistently and he has been a good performer in the Big Bash League (BBL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) too. So, Haris is now returning to a cricketing venue that he knows very well and could be dangerous to the opponents. Rauf has taken 42 wickets from 35 T20Is and his economy stands at a respectable 8.51. In the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rauf will have a big role to play.

4 Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan leg-spinner is a known customer in T20 cricket having played in almost all leagues across the world. He has taken 112 wickets from 66 matches and has an astonishing economy rate of 6.2 and is one of the best in the business as far as T20 cricket is concerned. It will be incredibly naive to bet against Rashid to emerge as the best bowler in the Asia Cup 2022 with a good haul of wickets.