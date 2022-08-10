Asia Cup 2022: Winners List from 1984 to 2022, Runners-Up, Host Countries

Dubai, August 10: The Asia Cup 2022 will start on August 27 with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Dubai.

The marquee match of the Asia Cup 2022 will start a day late on August 28 between India and Pakistan.

This will be the 15th edition of the Asia Cup with India winning the most titles — 7. India are also the defending champions of the tournament, having beaten Bangladesh in the final in the UAE in 2018.

In fact, Asia Cup is a rather curious entity. It does not have any regular place in the calendar or consistent host especially since its mid-90s editions.

For example, the last edition of the Asia Cup, as it was aforementioned, held in 2018. But since then the tournament find it tough to find a host or date.

Of course, two years — 2020 and 2021 — had lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. But Pakistan was the original host of the Asia Cup in 2020 and it was their turn too.

However, the geo political circumstances ensured that India will not tour Pakistan for a cricket tournament as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) forced to shift the event to Sri Lanka.