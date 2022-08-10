Asia Cup 2022: Winners List from 1984 to 2022, Runners-Up, Host Countries


Asia Cup 2022: Winners List

Dubai, August 10: The Asia Cup 2022 will start on August 27 with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Dubai.

The marquee match of the Asia Cup 2022 will start a day late on August 28 between India and Pakistan.

This will be the 15th edition of the Asia Cup with India winning the most titles — 7. India are also the defending champions of the tournament, having beaten Bangladesh in the final in the UAE in 2018.

In fact, Asia Cup is a rather curious entity. It does not have any regular place in the calendar or consistent host especially since its mid-90s editions.

For example, the last edition of the Asia Cup, as it was aforementioned, held in 2018. But since then the tournament find it tough to find a host or date.

Of course, two years — 2020 and 2021 — had lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. But Pakistan was the original host of the Asia Cup in 2020 and it was their turn too.

However, the geo political circumstances ensured that India will not tour Pakistan for a cricket tournament as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) forced to shift the event to Sri Lanka.

India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022 is on August 28

But here also, horrors followed the Asia Cup as Sri Lanka slipped into a severe internal crisis and the ACC forced to find a different venue.

After juggling between Bangladesh and UAE, the ACC zeroed in on the Emirates as it had hosted both T20 World Cup and the IPL in the recent past.

So, here is a quick glance back at the previous winners, runners-ups and host countries of Asia Cup.

Asia Cup Winners List 1984 To 2022

Year

Winner

Runner-up

Host

1984

India

Sri Lanka

UAE

1986

Sri Lanka

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

1988

India

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

1991

India

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

1995

India

Sri Lanka

UAE

1997

Sri Lanka

India

Sri Lanka

2000

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

2004

Sri Lanka

India

Sri Lanka

2008

Sri Lanka

India

Pakistan

2010

India

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

2012

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Bangladesh

2014

Sri Lanka

Pakistan

Bangladesh

2016

India

Bangladesh

Bangladesh

2018

India

Bangladesh

UAE

2022

TBA

TBA

UAE

Published On August 10, 2022

