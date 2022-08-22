Asia Cup: Sridharan Sriram takes charge of Bangladesh as Domingo exits T20 set-up

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Bangladesh will enter the upcoming Asia Cup without a designated head coach, but technical consultant Sridharan Sriram will assist the national side at the tournament.

On Monday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board, announced that the former India all rounder will be in charge of the team, as head coach Russell Domingo has been asked to shift focus on Test and ODI cricket.

With just eight days to go for the team's Asia Cup opener against Afghanishtan, BCB president Nazmul Hassan said the team is going to go to the tournament withough a designated head coach.

Speaking to reporters in Dhaka on the eve of the team's departure, Hassan said, "There's not going to be a head coach (for the T20I side). Russell Domingo won't be part of the T20 set-up. He will be with ODIs and Tests.

"We have a batting coach (Jamie Siddons), a spin coach (Rangana Herath), a fast-bowling coach (Allan Donald) and a fielding coach (Shane McDermott). We have the captain (Shakib Al Hasan). We also have a technical consultant (Sriram) for T20s. He will give the game plan. We will have the team director, Jalal (Yunus) bhai and myself. Who else (do we need)?" Hassan asked.

The 47-year-old South African's defensive approach was highlighted by the BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus during their maiden series defeats against Zimbabwe earlier this month. Bangladesh lost both the T20I and ODI legs by identical 2-1 margins.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Our head coach (Domingo) is a very knowledgeable coach, but he is not that aggressive. We want that aggression," Yunus was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. Hailing the move, Domnigo said the split-coaching plan for Bangladesh was a "great idea".

"It gives me a nice focus on the Test match and 50-overs stuff," Domingo said. "We have had some great results, and bad results, in T20s. I don't think it is a bad idea to make a fresh approach in T20s. I am very open-minded about it.

"It is not my team. It is not about me. I am all for making the team better. It gives me nice clarity with the 50-over World Cup coming. We know there's a lot of work (to be done) with the Test team."

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side are clubbed with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in group B and two teams make the cut for the Super 4. "I believe we're a good side. If we can make the best use of our resources and we can do it once or twice, you will realise we have the ability," Shakib said.

Source: PTI