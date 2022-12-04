Aus vs WI 1st Test: Four top performers from the first match as Australia take 1-0 lead

Australia registered a 164-run win over the West Indies in the first test in Perth. The hosts are 1-0 up in the series and the final test will be played in Adelaide.

Australia piled up a massive 598 runs in their 1st inning. West Indies were bundled out for 283 in their first, and then the Aussies set a target of 497 for the West Indies. The visitors fought hard in the second but only managed to score 333 runs.

Here we take a look at four standout players from the first match-

Nathan Lyon:

Nathan Lyon weaved his spinning magic on the final day of the match. He picked up a couple of wickets in the first inning, but stamped his authority in the second inning on the final day. The off-spinner picked up 6 wickets to cripple the WI batting, picking up the wickets of Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood and Kraigg Brathwaite in the process. Brathwaite was cleaned up early in the final day and that broke the back of the West Indies run chase. In the end, Lyon finished the match with the stats of 8 for 189 in the match.