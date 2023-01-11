Australia announce Squad for India Test series, Uncapped spinner Todd Murphy included

Australia have given the maiden call-up to uncapped off-spinner Todd Murphy for the upcoming Test series against India.

Australia will be travelling to India for the four-match series and have picked up their 18-man squad for the tour. Both countries are currently occupying the top two spots in the WTC 2021-23 cycle.

The Baggy Greens have also named Mitchell Starc in the squad, but it looks likely that the pacer will miss at least the first match. Starc is recovering from a tendon injury on his left index finger, as the player missed the final Test against South Africa in the recently concluded series.

Uncapped pacer Lance Morris is also included in the squad, while Scott Boland also retains his place.

The Australian chief selector George Bailey explained his decision of picking four spinners in the Test series. Along with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy, spinners Mitchell Swepson and Ashton Agar have also made it to the team as the visitors look to cover all areas to counter varying conditions in India.

"Ashton Agar continues to impress following his comeback in Sydney and we believe left-arm finger spin will play an important role in Indian conditions. Mitchell Swepson has recent Test experience in the sub-continent and offers leg-spinning variety," Bailey said.

"Todd Murphy has progressed quickly having impressed in domestic cricket and recently with Australia A. With those performances Todd has emerged as a strong spin option," he added.

Peter Handscomb, who was recalled into the Aussie squad for the Sydney Test against the Proteas, will be travelling to India. And Bailey says Handscomb deserves a chance for his domestic performances and ability to handle spin well, which can be pivotal in the subcontinent.

Pat Cummins is set to lead the side as they will be looking to end their dismal run in India. Australia have had a torrid time against India in Test cricket in the recent past. Since the 2004-05 season, they haven't won a Test series in India, losing four consecutive series in the travel. They have also lost the last two Test series against India even in their own backyard.

The four-match Test series starts on February 9 in Nagpur.

Australia Full Squad vs India:

Pat Cummins (C), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner