Australia vs New Zealand: Carey and Green sixth-wicket heroics propel hosts to 2-wicket win in 1st ODI

Cairns, (Australia), Sep 6: Alex Carey and Cameron Green pulled off a superb stand of 158 to help Australia get the better of New Zealand, earning a two-wicket win in the first ODI in Cairns.

The pair came together at the crease with the hosts on 44-5 inside a dozen overs following a blistering start from left-arm quick Trent Boult.

But wicketkeeper Carey (85) and all-rounder Green (89 not out) turned the tables on the Black Caps, their sixth-wicket alliance proving pivotal as Australia went in pursuit of New Zealand's 232-9 and found an extra gear.

It marked a fine recovery for Aaron Finch's side against the top-ranked 50-over side in world cricket.

Having won the toss and put the tourists in to bat at Cazalys Stadium, Australia looked like they could rue the decision after Devon Conway (46) and Kane Williamson (45) helped New Zealand to 91-1.

The visitors did not quite take off after that partnership broke up, but they still looked in the ascendancy, particularly when Boult claimed the scalps of Finch (5), Steve Smith (1) and Marnus Labuschagne (0).

Yet Carey and Green, both omitted from Australia's T20 World Cup squad, rallied with a sublime effort to spin the match on its head. Although Carey's dismissal sparked a nervy finale, they still had enough to get over the line.

Maxwell keeps Black Caps at bay

Crucial to Australia's success was Glenn Maxwell, who went for more runs than any other bowler in the side but took four crucial wickets.

It makes him just the third spinner to achieve the feat against New Zealand in ODI cricket for the Baggy Greens, after Shane Warne and Brad Hogg.

Williamson's half-century drought continues

It was so near and yet so far for New Zealand skipper Williamson, who just fell short of the 50 mark again for his country.

He has not scored an international half-century in 2022, a concern perhaps for the captain with the T20 World Cup looming.