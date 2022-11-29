Australia captain responds to Langers cowards accusation

In a recent interview, the Australian team was heavily criticized by their former coach Justin Langer. Langer, who led Australia to their first T20 World Cup triumph last year at the UAE, explosively said the players were 'cowards' who didn't give a proper review of the coach, ultimately leading to Langer's exit from the Australian helm.

Australia are set to play West Indies in a 2-match Test series starting tomorrow. Australia will play the first test in Perth, followed by a trip to Adelaide. And ahead of the build-up, their captain Pat Cummins has responded to Langer's criticism and says the focus should be rather on the game.

He also was firm to reject Langer's 'cowards' comments and said there are no such cowards in the squad.

"There's no cowards in Australian cricket, not ever," Cummins told reporters before the first test.

"I'd probably never disclose private conversations. I think it's disappointing sometimes the focus gets drawn to off-field issues but it hasn't really affected our team."

Langer later said in the interview that the current players are like 'younger brothers' to him and Cummins says the former Australia opener clarified things on his part.

"I think he had a think about it and clarified it, so thank him for that. But we're really proud of the last 12 months, how we've fronted up, the way we've played, the way we've conducted ourselves. Players can certainly hold their heads high," Cummins added.

Perth is Langer's home and he will probably be a part of the commentary team in the match. And Cummins says it will only be amorous if the pair meet up during the match.

Australia captain also announced the starting XI of the first test. Scott Boland and Marcus Harris have been left out as Cameron Green is set to play his first test at his home ground.