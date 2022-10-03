Australia, India, Pakistan are the teams to watch out for in ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Brett Lee

New Delhi, Oct 3: Former Australia pace legend Brett Lee has picked up the three teams which look like favourites to win the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022, starting October 16. The marquee event is being held in Australia for the first time where 16 teams are going to fight for the coveted title.

While interacting with media persons during a press conference in Jodhpur on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), Lee - who has been a part of two ODI World Cup-winning Australian teams - claimed Aaron Finch's Australia, Rohit Sharma-led India and Babar Azam's Pakistan are the favourites going into the showpiece event.

Lee (45) backed the Aussies because of the home conditions but also claimed India and Pakistan as favourites.

"Australia have an advantage because they are playing on their home soil. But I think the three teams to watch out for in this tournament are Australia, India and Pakistan. These three nations have been playing some really good cricket in the T20Is," Lee said.

Lee also stated that the conditions in Australia will also favour Indian bowlers and said, "One thing that will encourage the Indian bowlers in Australia will be the true bounce that the bowlers get there. So that's going to be exciting."

Explaining the importance of disciplined bowling in the death overs, Lee said, "The last four or five overs of the bowling innings will be crucial. The teams that can close out well in the bowling innings and contain the opposition well would be able to win the World Cup in Australia.

Speaking about the impact Jasprit Bumrah's absence will have in the tournament, "Bumrah would have had a good opportunity (in the World Cup). In the absence of Bumrah, they (India) need to find a guy like him who can replicate the same in the death overs."