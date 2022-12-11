Australia rattle West Indies meek resistance to round out comprehensive Test series win

Adelaide, December 11: Australia made light work of the West Indies' resistance on day four to claim a dominant 419-run victory at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday (December 11) and round out a comfortable 2-0 Test series win.

The West Indies collapsed to lose 35-6, with the defeat confirmed within an hour-and-a-half of the resumption of play, as Michael Neser claimed three of the six fourth day wickets in his second Test match.

The tourists had resumed at 38-4, chasing an improbable target of 497, but were all out for 77.

Left-arm Mitchell Starc grabbed the opening two wickets of the fourth day, including an inswinging gem to clean bowl Jason Holder.

Nathan Lyon took his 450th career Test wicket, when he bowled a heaving Alzarri Joseph who had danced down the pitch. Lyon was denied another when Travis Head dropped a chance close in from Marquino Mindley.

Neser, who finished with 3-22, closed out the job with wicketkeeper Alex Carey pulling off an excellent one-handed catch off his bowling to dismiss Mindley for a duck.

Carey took four catches on Sunday, including a brilliant juggling pluck when he stood up at the wicket off Neser's bowling to remove Joshua Da Silva who offered the only real resistance from the tourists on the fourth day with 15 from 40 balls.

Local batsman Head was named Player of the Match after scoring 175 from 219 deliveries in Australia's first innings, which set up the win. Marnus Labuschagne was named Player of the Series after making 502 runs in two Tests, the most-ever by an Australian in a two-match Test series.

Day-night dominance

Australia's win means they have claimed 11 from 11 victories in day-night Tests, relishing the pink ball conditions. Australia are also seven from seven in Adelaide in recent times.

The 419-run victory was also Australia's largest-ever win by runs against the West Indies, who had not lost a Test this calendar year prior to this lopsided series.

Quick turnaround for Aussies

Australia will be delighted to have secured victory with more than a day to spare, given they are due to take on South Africa in a three-match Test series starting Saturday.

Josh Hazlewood is highly unlikely to be available for the first Test against the Proteas due to a side strain, with Neser and Scott Boland vying for that spot, assuming Pat Cummins is fit to return.