West Indies will resume their tour Down Under with a two-match Test series against Australia, starting from Wednesday (November 30) at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

The Windies began their tour of Australia with a 0-2 T20I series loss in October followed by a disappointing T20 World Cup 2022. They will now play in a red ball series that will be part of the World Test Championship.

While the first Test is scheduled to end on December 4, the second Test - a Pink Ball (Day/Night) Test is scheduled to be held at the Adelaide Oval, starting from December 8.

Opener Marcus Harris returns for Australia squad led by Pat Cummins after missing a historic series win in Pakistan and a drawn series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Test regulars like Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon also will be back in action.

West Indies, on the other hand, named one newcomer in Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the left-handed opening batter and recalled two experienced players in all-rounder Roston Chase and middle-order batter Shamarh Brooks. The Windies will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite.

Here is a look at Australia vs West Indies 2022 Test series schedule, squads, head-to-head and live streaming info: