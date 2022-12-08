Australia vs West Indies: Ton up Labuschagne and Head help hosts post 330/3 on Day 1 in Adelaide

Adelaide, Dec 8: Australia dominated the opening day of the second Test against West Indies here at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (December 8), courtesy of centuries from in-form Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head. At stumps on Day 1, the hosts racked up 330-3 at the close of play.

Labuschagne - who sits at the top of the ICC batting rankings - put on a show as he reached 120 not out, while local lad Head joined him on three figures later in the day, finishing up on an unbeaten 114 at stumps.

They shared in a fourth-wicket partnership worth 199 and will resume on Friday (December 9) looking to bat West Indies out of the match.

10th Test Century for Labuschagne

For Labuschagne, it was the third consecutive century and the tenth of his Test career. He notched up his ton when he cracked a boundary square of the wicket.

He was the more watchful of the hundred-makers, with Head more upfront about his intentions, getting stuck into a mostly blunt West Indies attack and reaching three figures in just 125 balls, some 61 fewer than Labuschagne needed to reach his ton.

After making 204 and 104no in the first Test, Labuschagne again mastered the West Indies attack. He came in at number three and shared in a stand of 95 with Usman Khawaja, who fell lbw to Devon Thomas for 62 to leave Australia 129-2 during the afternoon.

