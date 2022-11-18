Australia womens tour of India 2022: Schedule, Venue, Timings, TV Channels & Live Streaming Information


Advertisement

Mumbai, Nov 18: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (November 18) announced the schedule for the upcoming senior women's Australia tour of India.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will host the Southern Stars for 5 T20Is at home between December 9 and 20. All the matches will be played across two locations in Mumbai.

The first two games will be held at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on December 9, 11 and 14, respectively. While the remaining three T20Is are scheduled to be held at CCI-Brabourne Stadium on December 17 and 20.

This is the first match India and Australia will be locking horns after the latter defeated the former in a closely-fought final in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Indian eves in what will be the first assignment after winning the Asia Cup T20 2022 in Bangladesh. The Women in Blue defeated hosts Bangladesh in the final to bring home the record-extending seventh trophy in the continental championship. Several young and senior players did well in the tournament which was held in a T20 format this year.

Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues were the biggest takeaways for India in the tournament and the duo will be looking to take the momentum forward.

Healy to lead Australia

Alyssa Healy is likely to lead Australia in the tour of India in December after the star wicketkeeper-batter was named the vice-captain. Healy takes over from Rachael Haynes, who retired from international cricket last month.

With World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning still on her indefinite break, Healy could be donning the skipper's cap for the team's upcoming assignments.

Currently, all the top female Australian cricketers are busy participating in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The premier domestic tournament will act as a perfect practice setup for the Aussies ahead of the challenging tour of India.

Advertisement
Schedule:

Here's the full schedule of the bilateral series:

1st T20I: December 9 - D.Y. Patil Stadium

2nd T20I: December 9 - D.Y. Patil Stadium

3rd T20I:December 14 -CCI, Brabourne Stadium

4th T20I:December 17 -CCI, Brabourne Stadium

5th T20I: December 20 - CCI, Brabourne Stadium

Where to watch

Timings: All the matches will start at 11:30 AM

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

More CRICKET News arrow_forward

Read More About: cricket t20 brabourne stadium harmanpreet kaur
Published On November 18, 2022

Read more...