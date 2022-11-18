Australia womens tour of India 2022: Schedule, Venue, Timings, TV Channels & Live Streaming Information

Mumbai, Nov 18: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (November 18) announced the schedule for the upcoming senior women's Australia tour of India.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will host the Southern Stars for 5 T20Is at home between December 9 and 20. All the matches will be played across two locations in Mumbai.

The first two games will be held at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on December 9, 11 and 14, respectively. While the remaining three T20Is are scheduled to be held at CCI-Brabourne Stadium on December 17 and 20.

This is the first match India and Australia will be locking horns after the latter defeated the former in a closely-fought final in the Commonwealth Games 2022.