Axar Patel gets married to fiancé Meha Patel in Vadodara; wedding videos and images go viral

New Delhi, Jan 27: India all-rounder Axar Patel joined his fellow India teammate KL Rahul to begin a new innings in his life.

The Gujarat cricketer tied the knot with his fiancé Meha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday (January 26) in a grand ceremony.

The 28-year-old cricketer took a break from national duties for his wedding and was not included in the Indian squad for the limited-overs series against New Zealand. India played three ODIs against the Blackcaps and now face them in a three-match T20I series.

Axar Patel Wedding Guests

The Saurashtra all-rounder's wedding was attended by his family, close friends, and some Gujarat cricketers.

Left-arm India pacer Jaydev Unadkat - who also plays for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy - attended the wedding and also posed with the newly married couple.

Axar - who turned 29 on January 20 - was engaged to Meha Patel on his birthday and tied the knot a week later.

Axar is the second Indian cricketer to get married this week after KL Rahul tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Athiya Shetty. Rahul and Athiya got married in an intimate gathering at Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala-based farmhouse on January 23. Both the cricketers were granted leave by the BCCI on personal grounds.

