Azeem Rafiq refutes fresh anti-semitism and homophobia claims

London, Oct 14: Azeem Rafiq refuted fresh allegations of anti-semitism and homophobia against him as "categorically untrue", with the former Yorkshire bowler saying he will "not be intimidated" by the claims.

The ex-spinner was found to have been racially harassed during his time at the club following an investigation in the wake of his own allegations in 2020, with several key figures subsequently resigning.

Yet he has been dogged by claims of his own misconduct and was reprimanded earlier this month for historic social media posts, to which he offered an unreserved apology.

Fresh claims from the Daily Mail have now levelled allegations of further anti-semitism and homophobia, alongside reportedly fat-shaming children, which he strongly denied.

"These allegations are categorically untrue," he stated. "I knew as a whistleblower I would come under attack.

"What I did not expect was a never-ending, co-ordinated campaign of lies, which has caused serious risk to me and my family's safety.

"I have been vindicated over and over again, and will not be intimidated by those who seek to silence me."

Rafiq indicated this month he would move abroad over fears for his family's safety following his decision to speak out, having been subjected to further abuse and intimidation.