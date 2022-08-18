Babar Azam slams 8th straight fifty-plus score in nine ODI innings

Hazelaarweg (Rotterdam), Aug 18: Pakistan captain Babar Azam continued his prolific form with the bat and in the second ODI against Netherlands here on Thursday (August 18).

The batting mainstay of Pakistan cricket team scored 57 off 65 balls and notched up his ODI career's 21st half-century. The exceedingly talented right-handed batter continued his sublime for with the bat in the 50-over-format and slammed his eighth fifty-plus score in nine straight innings.

With his performance in the rescheduled second ODI, the number-one ranked ODI batsman continued to prove why he's rated so highly in the world cricket.

List of Babar Azam's Last 9 ODI innings:

Babar Azam Scores Versus Venue 57 off 65 balls Netherlands Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam 74 off 85 balls Netherlands Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam 1 off 3 balls West Indies Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan 77 off 93 balls West Indies Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan 103 off 107 balls West Indies Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan 105 not out off 115 balls Australia Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore 114 off 83 balls Australia Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore 57 off 72 balls Australia Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore 158 off 139 balls England Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham

Earlier in the first ODI, the Men in Green overcame a slow start and early loss of an opener to beat the Dutch side by 16 runs.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Only at 3-0 after four overs, it got worse for the visitors at 10-1 in six overs following Vivian Kingma's maiden wicket which claimed Imam-ul-Haq (2) leg before wicket on referral by the Netherlands.

Opener Fakhar Zaman led the recovery with 109 runs in 109 balls, including 12 fours and a six, before he was run out. Zaman and captain Babar Azam (74 in 85) shared a 168-run partnership for the second wicket, and Shadab Khan later smashed a 28-ball 48 not out as Pakistan posted a challenging total of 314-6.

Dutch pacer Bas de Leede took 2-42 in 10 overs. In reply, the Netherlands came close with 298-8. Dutch captain Scott Edwards was not out on 71 in 60 balls. Opener Vikramjit Singh and No. 5 Tom Cooper both hit 65 runs each.

Cooper scored at a much faster pace, needing 54 deliveries for his 65 compared to 98 balls for Singh. Pacers Haris Rauf (3-67) and Naseem Shah (3-51) did most of the damage.

In the match, Azam also touched a milestone with his knock of 74 as he surpassed legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla's record. At the end of his innings in the first ODI, Azam had amassed 4516 runs in 88 ODI innings at 59.42 with 20 fifties and 17 hundreds.

Azam surpassed Amla's tally of 4473 runs in the same number of innings. No other batter has score more runs than Babar in as many innings and makes the achievement another glorious feather in his illustrious cap.