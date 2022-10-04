Bairstow unsure when he will return from horrific injury

London, October 4: England batter Jonny Bairstow has no idea when he will be able to return after breaking his leg in three places and suffering a dislocated ankle in a freak incident.

Bairstow was ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia following an accident during a round of golf last month.

The 33-year-old, who has been outstanding for his country this year, slipped at the side of a green and has undergone surgery in London.

Bairstow on Monday (October 3) revealed it is far too early to say when he will be back on the field.

He posted on Instagram along with some horrific pictures of the damage done to his left leg: "I am just writing this to give you all an update on my injury and progress.

"The actual injury was as such... a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits. All in all I have done a proper job on it!

"Anyway... on the positive side the operation went well and I am now 3 weeks post surgery and my staples have been removed. It's now all about swelling prevention and getting my ankle moving once again. These next few weeks/couple of months are the key to the recovery.

"As for a timescale on return to play I'm afraid it is too early to say, the first targets in mind are getting me back on my 2 feet again and making sure it's right.

"One thing is for sure and that is I shall not be partaking in anything more during 2022... however I cannot wait for what 2023 holds!!"