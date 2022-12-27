England tour of Bangladesh 2023: Schedule, Fixtures List and Details

England are set to tour Bangladesh for limited overs assignments in March next year.

This is the first time the English side will be travelling to Bangladesh since 2016, as they play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is that start from March 1.

The tour was originally planned in 2021 but it got postponed due to rise in COVID cases in Bangladesh. One Day matches will be played first, followed by the T20I series. The matches will be played in Dhaka and Chattogram.

England will be touring New Zealand before that for a two-match test series in February as they look to finish in top two of the World Test Championship.

Bangladesh vs England ODI Matches:

Match Date Venue 1st ODI March 1 Dhaka 2nd ODI March 3 Dhaka 3rd ODI March 6 Chattogram

Bangladesh vs England T20I Matches:

Match Date Venue 1st T20I March 9 Chattogram 2nd T20I March 12 Dhaka 3rd T20I March 14 Dhaka