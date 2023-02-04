BBL 2022-23: Full list of award winners, prize money, records and stats from the 12th season

BBL Final: Ashton Turner played a captain's knock as Perth Scorchers defeated Brisbane Heat by five wickets in the Big Bash League final in Perth on Saturday.

Asked to chase a target of 176, Turner scored a 32-ball 53 as the captain was also rewarded for his effort at the end of the match.

The title aslo made Perth Scorchers the most successful team in the Big Bash League as BBL 2022-23 was their fifth title; eclipsing Sydney Sixers' four titles. Perth Scorchers also defended their title as they won the last edition as well.

In fact, they became the first side to defend their title twice as Perth Scorchers won the BBL in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Despite Perth Scorchers rated the favourites to win the title, the game hung in balance with Brisbane putting up 175/7 in 20 overs on the board. Josh Brown and Heazlett provided the good start before McSweeney took over the anchor role. Down the order, Max Bruant did some hitting to take the score to a challenging total.

Chasing the total, Stephen Eskinazi and Cameron Bancroft started off well but couldn't stick around for long. Perth Scorchers were down to 54/3 by the eighth over before Turner brought the side back in the chase.

Turner laid the foundation for the total before getting dismissed while Nick Hobson and Cooper Connolly finished the job in the final over.

BBL Final: Here are the full list of award winners from the Final