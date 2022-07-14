BBL 2022-23 Schedule: Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time in IST, TV Channel List & Live Streaming Details in India


Cricket Australia's domestic T20 tournament - The Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 - will start with the league stage fixtures on December 13 in Canberra and is scheduled to finish with the summit clash on February 4 next year.

The 12th edition of BBL will continue as a 8-team tournament with each team playing 14 round robin matches in the league stages. Sydney Thunder will face Melbourne Stars in the season curtain-raiser, while defending champions will begin their campaign against Sydney Sixers.

A total of 56 matches will be played in the league stage, and then the teams qualifying will be involved in a five-match knock out series, starting with Eliminator, followed by Qualifier, Challenger and The Final.

Seventeen venues across 13 cities including the SCG and MCG have been selected to be used as hosts for the tournament with the addition of Lavington Sports Ground in Albury, Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, and North Sydney Oval.

BBL 2022-23 Venues

• Melbourne - MCG, Marvel Stadium

• Sydney - SCG, Sydney Showground, North Sydney Oval

• Adelaide - Adelaide Oval

• Cairns - Cazalys Stadium

• St Kilda - CitiPower Centre

• Perth - Optus Stadium (WACA/Perth Stadium)

• Brisbane - The Gabba

• Coffs Harbour - Coff Harbour International Stadium

• Geelong - GHMBA Stadium

• Canberra - Manuka Oval

• Hobart - Blundstone Arena

• Queensland - Metricon Stadium

• Launceston - University of Tasmania Stadium (UTAS)

• Albury - Lavington Sports Ground

BBL 2022-23 Full schedule with venues, dates and timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

DateDayFixtureTime in ISTVenue
December 13, 2022TuesdaySydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars1:45 PMManuka Oval
December 14, 2022WednesdayAdelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers1:45 PMAdelaide Oval
December 15, 2022ThursdayBrisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades1:45 PMCazalys Stadium (Cairns)
December 16, 2022FridayMelbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes11:35 AMMCG
December 16, 2022FridaySydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers2:45 PMSydney Showground Stadium
December 17, 2022SaturdayPerth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers1:35 PMOptus Stadium
December 18, 2022SundayMelbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder1:45 PMMarvel Stadium
December 19, 2022MondayHobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers1:45 PMUniversity of Tasmania Stadium
December 20, 2022TuesdayAdelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder1:45 PMAdelaide Oval
December 21, 2022WednesdayMelbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat1:45 PMGMHBA Stadium
December 22, 2022ThursdaySydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes1:45 PMSCG
December 23, 2022FridayMelbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers10 AMCitiPower Centre
December 23, 2022FridayBrisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers1:30 PMGabba
December 24, 2022SaturdayHobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades10 AMBlundstone Arena
December 26, 2022MondaySydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars12:35 PMSCG
December 26, 2022MondayPerth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers3:45 PMOptus Stadium
December 27, 2022TuesdaySydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat1:45 PMSydney Showground Stadium
December 28, 2022WednesdaySydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades1:45 PMSCG
December 29, 2022ThursdayBrisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder12:35 PMMetricon Stadium
December 29, 2022ThursdayPerth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars3:45 PMOptus Stadium
December 30, 2022FridayMelbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers1 PMGMHBA Stadium
December 31, 2022SaturdaySydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes10 AMLavington Sports Ground (Albury)
December 31, 2022SaturdayAdelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars1:30 PMAdelaide Oval
January 1, 2023SundayMelbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers8:10 AMMarvel Stadium
January 1, 2023SundayBrisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers1:45 PMGabba
January 2, 2023MondayHobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers1:45 PMBlundstone Arena
January 3, 2023TuesdayMelbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades1:45 PMMCG
January 4, 2023WednesdaySydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat12:35 PMNorth Sydney Oval
January 4, 2023WednesdayPerth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder3:45 PMOptus Stadium
January 5, 2023ThursdayAdelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes1:45 PMAdelaide Oval
January 6, 2023FridayMelbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers1 PMMCG
January 7, 2023SaturdayMelbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes12:35 PMMarvel Stadium
January 7, 2023SaturdayPerth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat3:45 PMOptus Stadium
January 8, 2023SundaySydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers1:45 PMSydney Showground Stadium
January 9, 2023MondayHobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars1:45 PMBlundstone Arena
January 10, 2023TuesdayAdelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades2:10 PMAdelaide Oval
January 11, 2023WednesdayBrisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers2:10 PMGabba
January 12, 2023ThursdayMelbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers1:45 PMMCG
January 13, 2023FridaySydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers1 PMSydney Showground Stadium
January 14, 2023SaturdayAdelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat10:30 AMAdelaide Oval
January 14, 2023SaturdayMelbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars2 PMMarvel Stadium
January 15, 2023SundayHobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder8:10 AMBlundstone Arena
January 15, 2023SundaySydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers1:45 PMSCG
January 16, 2023MondayMelbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat1:45 PMMCG
January 17, 2023TuesdaySydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers1:45 PMC.ex Coffs International Stadium
January 18, 2023WednesdayPerth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes2:10 PM Optus Stadium
January 19, 2023ThursdaySydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades1:45 PMManuka Oval
January 20, 2023FridayAdelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers11 AMAdelaide Oval
January 20, 2023FridayBrisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes2:30 PMGabba
January 21, 2023SaturdaySydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder1:35 PMSCG
January 22, 2023SundayBrisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars8:10 AMGabba
January 22, 2023SundayPerth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades1:45 PMOptus Stadium
January 23, 2023MondayHobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers1:45 PMBlundstone Arena
January 24, 2023TuesdayMelbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers1:45 PMMarvel Stadium
January 25, 2023WednesdayHobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat8:10 AMUniversity of Tasmania Stadium
January 25, 2023WednesdayMelbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder1:45 PMMCG
BBL 2022-23 Playoffs
January 27, 2023FridayThe EliminatorTBCTBC
January 28, 2023SaturdayThe QualifierTBCTBC
January 29, 2023SundayThe KnockoutTBCTBC
February 2, 2023ThursdayThe ChallengerTBCTBC
February 4, 2023SaturdayThe FinalTBCTBC

- Fixtures subject to change

BBL 2022-23 Telecast and Live Streaming in India

The Big Bash League will be shown on Sony Pictures and Sports Network (SPSN) in India and will be live streamed via Sony LIV app or website.

Published On July 14, 2022

