Cricket Australia's domestic T20 tournament - The Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 - will start with the league stage fixtures on December 13 in Canberra and is scheduled to finish with the summit clash on February 4 next year.

The 12th edition of BBL will continue as a 8-team tournament with each team playing 14 round robin matches in the league stages. Sydney Thunder will face Melbourne Stars in the season curtain-raiser, while defending champions will begin their campaign against Sydney Sixers.

A total of 56 matches will be played in the league stage, and then the teams qualifying will be involved in a five-match knock out series, starting with Eliminator, followed by Qualifier, Challenger and The Final.

Seventeen venues across 13 cities including the SCG and MCG have been selected to be used as hosts for the tournament with the addition of Lavington Sports Ground in Albury, Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, and North Sydney Oval.

BBL 2022-23 Venues

• Melbourne - MCG, Marvel Stadium

• Sydney - SCG, Sydney Showground, North Sydney Oval

• Adelaide - Adelaide Oval

• Cairns - Cazalys Stadium

• St Kilda - CitiPower Centre

• Perth - Optus Stadium (WACA/Perth Stadium)

Advertisement Advertisement

• Brisbane - The Gabba

• Coffs Harbour - Coff Harbour International Stadium

• Geelong - GHMBA Stadium

• Canberra - Manuka Oval

• Hobart - Blundstone Arena

• Queensland - Metricon Stadium

• Launceston - University of Tasmania Stadium (UTAS)

• Albury - Lavington Sports Ground

BBL 2022-23 Full schedule with venues, dates and timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Date Day Fixture Time in IST Venue December 13, 2022 Tuesday Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars 1:45 PM Manuka Oval December 14, 2022 Wednesday Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM Adelaide Oval December 15, 2022 Thursday Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM Cazalys Stadium (Cairns) December 16, 2022 Friday Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes 11:35 AM MCG December 16, 2022 Friday Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers 2:45 PM Sydney Showground Stadium December 17, 2022 Saturday Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers 1:35 PM Optus Stadium December 18, 2022 Sunday Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM Marvel Stadium December 19, 2022 Monday Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers 1:45 PM University of Tasmania Stadium December 20, 2022 Tuesday Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM Adelaide Oval December 21, 2022 Wednesday Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM GMHBA Stadium December 22, 2022 Thursday Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes 1:45 PM SCG December 23, 2022 Friday Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers 10 AM CitiPower Centre December 23, 2022 Friday Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers 1:30 PM Gabba December 24, 2022 Saturday Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades 10 AM Blundstone Arena December 26, 2022 Monday Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars 12:35 PM SCG December 26, 2022 Monday Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers 3:45 PM Optus Stadium December 27, 2022 Tuesday Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM Sydney Showground Stadium December 28, 2022 Wednesday Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM SCG December 29, 2022 Thursday Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder 12:35 PM Metricon Stadium December 29, 2022 Thursday Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars 3:45 PM Optus Stadium December 30, 2022 Friday Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers 1 PM GMHBA Stadium December 31, 2022 Saturday Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes 10 AM Lavington Sports Ground (Albury) December 31, 2022 Saturday Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars 1:30 PM Adelaide Oval January 1, 2023 Sunday Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers 8:10 AM Marvel Stadium January 1, 2023 Sunday Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM Gabba January 2, 2023 Monday Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM Blundstone Arena January 3, 2023 Tuesday Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM MCG January 4, 2023 Wednesday Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat 12:35 PM North Sydney Oval January 4, 2023 Wednesday Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder 3:45 PM Optus Stadium January 5, 2023 Thursday Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes 1:45 PM Adelaide Oval January 6, 2023 Friday Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers 1 PM MCG January 7, 2023 Saturday Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes 12:35 PM Marvel Stadium January 7, 2023 Saturday Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat 3:45 PM Optus Stadium January 8, 2023 Sunday Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM Sydney Showground Stadium January 9, 2023 Monday Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars 1:45 PM Blundstone Arena January 10, 2023 Tuesday Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades 2:10 PM Adelaide Oval January 11, 2023 Wednesday Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers 2:10 PM Gabba January 12, 2023 Thursday Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM MCG January 13, 2023 Friday Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers 1 PM Sydney Showground Stadium January 14, 2023 Saturday Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat 10:30 AM Adelaide Oval January 14, 2023 Saturday Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars 2 PM Marvel Stadium January 15, 2023 Sunday Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder 8:10 AM Blundstone Arena January 15, 2023 Sunday Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers 1:45 PM SCG January 16, 2023 Monday Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM MCG January 17, 2023 Tuesday Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM C.ex Coffs International Stadium January 18, 2023 Wednesday Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes 2:10 PM Optus Stadium January 19, 2023 Thursday Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM Manuka Oval January 20, 2023 Friday Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers 11 AM Adelaide Oval January 20, 2023 Friday Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes 2:30 PM Gabba January 21, 2023 Saturday Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder 1:35 PM SCG January 22, 2023 Sunday Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars 8:10 AM Gabba January 22, 2023 Sunday Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM Optus Stadium January 23, 2023 Monday Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM Blundstone Arena January 24, 2023 Tuesday Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM Marvel Stadium January 25, 2023 Wednesday Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat 8:10 AM University of Tasmania Stadium January 25, 2023 Wednesday Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM MCG BBL 2022-23 Playoffs January 27, 2023 Friday The Eliminator TBC TBC January 28, 2023 Saturday The Qualifier TBC TBC January 29, 2023 Sunday The Knockout TBC TBC February 2, 2023 Thursday The Challenger TBC TBC February 4, 2023 Saturday The Final TBC TBC

- Fixtures subject to change

BBL 2022-23 Telecast and Live Streaming in India

The Big Bash League will be shown on Sony Pictures and Sports Network (SPSN) in India and will be live streamed via Sony LIV app or website.