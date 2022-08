BBL 2022-23 Squads: Full Teams List After First-Ever Big Bash League Draft

The squads for the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 were assembled following the first-ever draft in BBL on Sunday (August 28), when Melbourne Renegades drafted in England all-rounder Liam Livingstone as the first pick of the platinum category.

Pick 2 of the BBL 2022-23 draft by Melbourne Stars for spinner Rashid Khan was denied by Adelaide Strikers, who retained the Afghanistan star. However, the Melbourne Stars were successful in landing New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings was drafted in by Brisbane Heat, while Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan was the first pick of Hobart Hurricane. The Sydney teams picked England stars as Thunder chose pace David Willey and Sixer pick all-rounder Chris Jordan.

As the draft progresses, here is a look at the BBL 2022-23 squads, staring with Adelaide Strikers. Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades: